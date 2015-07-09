(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Natixis
Factor's, Natixis
Lease's and Natixis Lease Immo's guaranteed certificate of
deposit (CD)
programmes a Short-term rating of 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of Natixis Factor's, Natixis Lease's and Natixis
Lease Immo's
guaranteed CD programmes is aligned with Natixis's (A/Stable/F1)
Short-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This reflects Fitch's belief that
Natixis, which
owns 100% of Natixis Factor and 99.8% of both Natixis Lease and
Natixis Lease
Immo, will support debt issued under these programmes, if
required.
Fitch's expectation of support for the programmes reflects
Natixis Factor's,
Natixis Lease's and Natixis Lease Immo's ownership by, full
integration with and
strategic role as the factoring and leasing arms, of Natixis
and, indirectly, of
its ultimate parent Groupe BPCE (GBPCE, A/Stable/F1). Our
expectation is further
evidenced by the guarantee provided for the programmes.
Fitch notes that Natixis has provided a guarantee for payment in
full of the
principal and interests, if any, on the CD programmes; this
guarantee is
irrevocable and unconditional, under French law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ratings for the programmes are sensitive to changes in the
Short-term IDR of
Natixis as well as changes in the strategic importance of
Natixis Factor,
Natixis Lease and Natixis Lease Immo to the rest of the group.
Natixis' IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate parent,
GBPCE. Thus, the
Short-term IDR of Natixis would be expected to move in tandem
with that of
GBPCE, unless Natixis' strategic importance to, or integration
with, GBPCE
weakens, which Fitch views as unlikely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987666">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
