(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn UBS SDIC Ruiyi Money Market Fund's 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating. The fund is managed by UBS SDIC Fund Management Co. Ltd. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch is withdrawing this rating as it is no longer considered to be relevant to the agency's coverage. The fund size has been shrinking to CNY60m at end -1Q15 from over CNY600m at end-2Q14 with a highly concentrated investor base. The fund currently exhibits temporary high counterparty concentration in excess of Fitch's money market fund criteria. However, this concentration risk is mitigated by the high credit quality and short-term maturity of the exposure, and the appropriate operational framework. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable Contact: Primary Analyst Li Huang Associate Director +86 21 50973018 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 10/F 8 Century Avenue 20010 Shanghai Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairperson Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 203 530 1147 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 13 Jan 2014) here National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 24 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy