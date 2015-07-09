(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) The latest proposals on capital charges
for European
insurance companies could encourage further investment in
infrastructure assets,
which insurers see as a good match for their long-term
liabilities, Fitch
Ratings says. We believe a reduction in proposed charges in the
Solvency II
standard formula could have the greatest impact in Germany, due
to the structure
of the industry and the prevalence of long-term guaranteed
investment products.
In a recent consultation paper the European Insurance and
Occupational Pensions
Authority proposed cutting the capital charges on
investment-grade
infrastructure projects to reflect the high recovery rates of
infrastructure
debt and the illiquid nature of these investments. Many life
insurers are well
placed to invest in these assets as they can hold them to
maturity to match
their long illiquid liabilities, such as annuities, without the
need for
liquidity - particularly if they are held as part of a diverse
portfolio that
has liquidity elsewhere. By doing this, insurers can access the
extra yield
available to compensate for the lack of liquidity that limits
the attractiveness
for other investors.
The examples provided by EIOPA for two potential approaches
suggest the capital
requirement for spread risk on a 'BBB' 10-year infrastructure
bond could be
17.11% or 15.2%. The requirement would be 20% under the current
Solvency II
rules.
Our discussions with insurers suggest there is broad appetite to
increase
infrastructure investment, but this has been slow to take off
for several
reasons, including uncertainty about capital requirements and
political risk.
EIOPA's recognition that these assets might merit lower charges
could therefore
help increase demand. But we expect infrastructure to remain a
relatively small
proportion of overall assets and believe the pace of investment
will not
accelerate rapidly as insurers will want to build their
expertise in the sector.
Infrastructure debt's cash flow features and long duration means
it will
probably be most attractive to insurers that sell long-term
financial products
with guaranteed returns, including many firms in Germany and the
UK.
The direct impact of the proposals in these two markets would
probably be
greater for German firms. This is because most German life
insurers will be
using the standard formula for calculating capital, while most
UK firms with
significant guarantee business will use their own internal
models, which will
already allow them to hold less capital if they can persuade
regulators the
level is appropriate. EIOPA's lower proposed capital charges
would only apply
directly to the standard formula, but insurers using an internal
model could
cite them to help justify lower charges in that model.
EIOPA expects to provide final advice on infrastructure capital
charges to the
European Commission by the end of September.
