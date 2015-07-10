(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Iran has the long-term potential to
become one of the
world's top gas producers, thanks to its 34 trillion cubic
meters (tcm) of
natural gas reserves, or around 18% of the world's total, Fitch
Ratings says.
But even if international sanctions on the country are lifted,
it will take at
least five years to ramp up production and build the pipelines
necessary to
become a large gas exporter. The higher cost and complexity of
liquefied natural
gas (LNG) projects means significant LNG exports would take a
decade or longer
to materialize.
From 2005 to 2014 Iranian gas production increased nearly 70% to
around 173
billion cubic meters (bcm). The International Energy Agency
(IEA) estimates that
Iran currently exports only about 9 bcm to Turkey, Armenia and
Azerbaijan.
Historically, Iran has never been a major exporter of natural
gas, with most of
its limited exports going to the former USSR in the late 1970s.
Several significant gas projects in Iran are in different stages
of
implementation. Iran's share in estimated proven reserves of the
giant South
Pars gas field is about 14 tcm, while its current production
capacity is only
about 107 bcm. The IEA expects 67 bcm of additional capacity to
be commissioned
at South Pars before the end of this decade. Another major
project is the North
Pars field with estimated reserves of 1.3 tcm. In 2006, the
China National
Offshore Oil Corporation signed a USD16bn deal to develop North
Pars and build a
20 million tons per annum LNG plant. We understand that because
of the
international sanctions these and other export-oriented projects
are
experiencing substantial delays as most foreign oil companies
have stopped
dealing with Iran.
In the meantime, Iran's gas consumption has increased
dramatically, rising 66%
between 2005 and 2014 to 170 bcm. This rate of growth has been
second only to
China and has made Iran the world's fourth biggest gas consumer
behind the U.S.,
Russia and China. We therefore expect a significant part of the
newly
commissioned capacity over the next few years to continue
serving the domestic
market.
Iran is planning a number of gas export pipelines pending the
removal of
international sanctions. One example is IGAT-9, a 35 bcm per
year pipeline that
Iran plans to use to send gas from South Pars to Europe via
Turkey. There are
currently no transit pipelines in Turkey to deliver gas to the
European markets.
The only pipeline currently under construction there, the 16 bcm
Trans-Anatolian
Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is scheduled for completion by 2019
and would bring
10 bcm of Azeri gas via Turkey and Greece to Italy via another
yet-to-be-constructed Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).
While it may be possible to increase the throughput of TANAP and
TAP to
accommodate Iranian gas by building one or several gas
compression stations, we
estimate that such construction as well as gas production
ramp-up in Iran could
take several years. Therefore, Iran could become a large gas
exporter by the end
of this decade at the earliest. Developing LNG capabilities is
more costly and
would probably take longer, and we do not expect Iran to export
large volumes of
LNG before mid-2020s.
Contact:
Maxim Edelson
Senior Director
Corporates
+7 495 956 9986
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow, 115054
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.