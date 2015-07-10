(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 10 (Fitch) The latest edition of Inside Credit features Fitch's Global Head of Sovereigns, James McCormack's take on the Greek crisis, stating that an eventual exit from the eurozone is now the probable outcome for the country. He says the referendum's 'no' vote was a defining moment, providing a substantial boost to the position of the Syriza-led government in its negotiations with creditors. However, Greece may have miscalculated: "Greece's strong argument in favour of greater accommodation on the part of creditors faces several hurdles that are likely to prove collectively insurmountable. The referendum might have tipped the balance of how other eurozone countries weigh the risks of Greece's continued membership in the common currency area versus its exit, but this may become clear only once the history is written." Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: - Europe Credit Investors See Emerging Market Risk Contagion via Brazil - Public Debt to Remain High Under Japan Fiscal Plan - UK Whole Business Securitization Outlook Stabilizes - U.S. Labor Proposals May Squeeze Complex Financial Products - Auction-Rate Preferred Stock Discounts Widen as Investor Base Shifts - Economic Growth Driving Spanish Mortgage Performance - Signs of Soft Landing Emerging for Quebec Housing Market - EMEA Transport Infrastructure Sees Traffic Recovery - Featured Video: China ABS - Rapid Growth - The Why? Forum: Why Energy Defaults Won't Be Too Bad 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.