(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) The UK summer budget and latest Office
for Budget
Responsibility (OBR) projections show that the pace of budget
consolidation will
be similar to that set out under the previous coalition
government, Fitch
Ratings says. This is in line with our expectation that the
previous budget in
March represented the fastest pace of consolidation that could
realistically be
expected.
Wednesday's budget and OBR projections have smoothed the
projected deficit
reduction path over the next five years. The headline and
cyclically adjusted
deficit is expected to be lower this year, due in part to
stronger government
receipts. From next year, the pace of deficit reduction will be
slower than
planned in March. Public sector net borrowing (PSNB) is forecast
by the OBR to
reach a surplus in 2019-2020, one year later than originally
planned.
The summer budget has detailed little more than half of the
planned GBP37bn
discretionary consolidation to 2019-2020. The forthcoming
Spending Review due in
the autumn will outline further cuts to departmental spending.
The budget gives
a clearer indication of the government's intentions. About 85%
of the
discretionary consolidation will fall on expenditure, compared
with 50% in the
previous parliament.
In our view, this deficit reduction path is credible, not least
because much of
the fiscal effort is structural and specified upfront. Majority
government, an
outcome that we did not expect at the time of the previous
budget, further
supports its credibility. This is due to lower implementation
risks than might
have arisen under a hung parliament. Also supportive is the
existence of an
independent fiscal council. The OBR enhances fiscal transparency
and increasing
political incentives to correct budgetary imbalances.
The fiscal mandate was also revised in the budget. The new
deficit rule targets
a surplus on PSNB in 2019-2020 and the debt rule requires a
falling debt/GDP
ratio in each year starting from now until then.
The new deficit rule targets headline borrowing, while the
original was based on
a cyclically-adjusted measure over a five-year rolling horizon.
Arguably the new
rule is simpler and more transparent given the uncertainty of
measuring the
cyclical component. However, some counter-cyclical flexibility
could be lost,
notwithstanding the carve-out for negative shocks to GDP growth.
The debt rule applies to every year, as opposed to a fixed
future date as in the
original rule. The deficit rule of the mandate is likely to be
harder to meet,
while the debt rule could be met over the medium term with a
looser fiscal
stance. Our debt sustainability analysis indicates public
debt/GDP will start to
decline when a primary deficit falls below 0.5% of GDP even
assuming no future
asset sales. This is due to the combination of solid economic
growth (nominal
GDP growth is assumed to be around 4%) and modest interest
expenditure.
The UK's debt and deficit remain high by peer comparison. The
UK's general
government deficit in 2014-2015 was 5.1% of GDP under the
internationally
comparable Maastricht definition, and general government gross
debt 88.5% of
GDP. This is the highest deficit/GDP ratio and one of the
highest debt/GDP
ratios among 'AAA' and 'AA+' rated countries.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
