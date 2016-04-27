(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/NY/LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
comment that local
governments' recourse to capital markets is growing, with
Chinese local
governments being the largest subnational bond issuers by
country in 2015 with
the equivalent of nearly USD600bn, exceeding the US whose
issuance has hovered
at around UDS400bn since 2005. According to a Fitch survey, bond
and other debt
liabilities of local authorities in the dozen largest countries
topped USD10trn
in 2015, or 20% of GDP.
Fitch expects Chinese local authorities to continue to issue at
around
USD500bn-600bn per annum over 2016-2018, up from an average of
USD50bn in
2012-2014. This will be supported by a national
government-sponsored programme
to refinance the equivalent of the nearly USD2,500bn loans
issued by funding
vehicles of provincial and municipal authorities with cheaper
and long-dated
bonds.
Growing bond borrowing in China will raise annual issuance by
sub-nationals in
major countries to close to USD1,300bn in 2016 and thereafter,
from about
USD500bn in 2011. Other large issuers include Germany (USD60bn),
Japan and
Canada with about USD50bn each, and Australia with USD40bn. The
market outside
the US is gaining depth with the number of issuers edging
towards 500 and nearly
2,000 transactions while transactions in the US is just below
15,000.
The inclusion of subnational bonds by the European Central Bank
in its asset
purchase programme may eventually spur issuance in western
Europe where bond
borrowing has subsided amid austerity and economic slowdown. Low
rates,
potential tighter bank lending due to tougher capital
requirements and separate
treatment of sub-nationals within prudential regulation of
banks' sovereign
exposures may further induce increased bond issuance by
sub-nationals. Issuance
in Spain and France together contracted to around USD5bn in 2015
from about
USD15bn in 2011-12, less than the combined volumes in Sweden and
Switzerland.
The comment, 'Municipal Bond Markets - Selected Countries 2016',
is available on
www.fitchratings.com by clicking the link above.
