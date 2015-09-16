(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Trading and Universal
Banks: Peer Review
here
LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) Increased regulatory requirements
for capital,
liquidity and resolvable group structures are forcing the 12
global trading and
universal banks (GTUBs) to adapt their strategies to ensure that
they can
generate adequate risk-adjusted returns. This is driving a
strategic business
model rethink at some GTUBs, notably some of the European
groups, says Fitch
Ratings.
Our latest GTUB peer review highlights the challenges that some
of these groups
face in defining a profitable business model. We see an
advantage for those
groups whose management can dedicate most time to the business
compared with
those that have to devote material management resources to
adapting strategies.
The five US-based GTUBs (JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of
America, Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley) are better placed than their European
peers, also
because of more promising growth prospects in their domestic
market.
Regulatory pressure for more transparent, resolvable group
structures affects
the GTUBs more than other banks because of their size and their
global
operations. Groups have started to adapt legal entity structures
accordingly.
This is taking up considerable management time, but we expect
that the banks
will manage these changes successfully as regulatory
expectations become
clearer.
As part of the new regulations, the GTUBs will have to comply
with minimum total
loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) rules, and we expect increased
clarity on the
final requirements ahead of the G20 meeting in November 2015.
TLAC arrangements
for the US, Swiss and UK GTUBs will be centred around holding
company
structures, while we expect Deutsche Bank to meet requirements
by the
subordination of senior debt to other senior obligations through
a pending
change to national law. The arrangements for the two French
GTUBs, BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale, are less clear as no final decision on how
to achieve TLAC
subordination has been taken yet.
We expect less substantial changes to the US GTUBs' business
models and legal
entity structures as they operate under holding company
structures that make
resolution easier and have largely rationalised their legal
entities in recent
years.
The European GTUBs, which have smaller franchises in the large
US capital
markets, will need to adapt their strategies to improve
profitability in their
securities businesses. UBS has made the most substantial
reduction in its
capital markets business in recent years. Senior management
changes at Barclays,
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank in 2015 highlight the challenges
in defining and
fully implementing strategic plans for global universal banks in
an evolving
regulatory climate. This is especially true at a time when low
interest rates
look set to prevail in most of Europe, which dampens
historically more
dependable earnings potential from commercial banking and wealth
management.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+ 44 203 530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.