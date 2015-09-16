(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Strong US auto loan performance
and fewer banks
easing underwriting terms are among the highlights from Fitch
Ratings' latest
auto loan asset quality report.
While underwriting terms remain eased relative to historical
standards, recent
Federal Reserve senior loan officer survey data showed that just
3.3% of net
respondents eased underwriting standards in the second quarter
of 2015. This
compares with 14% of net respondents who eased standards in the
July 2013
survey. Although Fitch views this positively, as long as terms
continue to be
relatively relaxed, newer loan vintages will continue to
underperform earlier
ones, eventually leading asset quality to revert to historical
averages over the
medium term.
An improving employment picture, steadier economic conditions
and falling gas
prices are contributing to robust auto sales. These same factors
could push new
vehicle sales in the US to break 17 million units for the first
calendar year
since 2001. Fitch believes that high levels of competition
between major auto
lenders will still result in further easing of terms, lower
FICOs and new
entrants into subprime lending over the near term, despite the
decreased pace of
easing.
Auto loans are expected to remain one of the faster growing
asset classes for US
banks and other financial institutions. The July Fed loan survey
showed that
over second quarter of 2015, loan officers seeing an increase in
auto loan
demand exceeded those seeing decreases by a margin of 18%.
Macroeconomic factors
that correlate with auto loan performance, such as unemployment,
also point to
the market remaining robust. That said, competitive underwriting
conditions,
combined with potential future pressure on auto residual values
and consumers'
ability to continue to service their personal debt obligations
in a rising rate
environment, could push the market toward weaker asset quality
over the medium
term.
Currently however, despite competition, US auto lenders are
still enjoying
generally strong asset quality through the first half of 2015.
Year-over-year
performance for the top nine Fitch-rated auto lenders was mixed,
reflecting the
continued easing of underwriting standards, higher subprime
lending and a
decline in used car values in recent periods. However, prime
loans saw
improvements that were attributable to better consumer
discretionary spending --
a seasonal effect typical in the first half of the calendar year
following
year-end consumer spending surges.
Fitch's prime Auto ABS index performance remained solid, while
Fitch's subprime
auto ABS index experienced a 47% increase in annualized net
losses to 5.44% in
second-quarter 2015. Nonetheless, the subprime auto loan index
still remains
well below peak recessionary levels in late 2008 to early 2009.
The top nine Fitch-rated auto lenders, including captives, held
about $473
billion of auto loans at the end of June 2015. Of the nine, only
General Motors
Financial and Capital One have any meaningful subprime exposure
in their loan
portfolios.
For a complete review of US auto asset quality, please see the
associated
report: "U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review: 2Q15" dated Sept. 17,
2015.
Contact:
Richard Wilusz
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5459
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0827
Hylton Heard
Senior Director
Auto ABS
+1 212 908-0214
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review: 2Q15 (Continued Normalization on
the Horizon)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.