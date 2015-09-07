(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore/Malaysia Gaming Dashboard 2H15 here SINGAPORE, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings states that the outlook for the gaming industry in Singapore and Malaysia continues to be stable. This is despite declining visitor arrivals in Singapore and lower win rates for Singapore-based Genting Singapore PLC (GENS) and Malaysia-based Genting Malaysia Berhad (GENM), especially in the VIP player segment. All three integrated resorts (IRs) continue to generate robust EBITDA margins in excess of 30%. GENS and GENM are in a net cash position, while Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS) has been deleveraging. Days receivable continue to be high at over 100 days, as GENS and MBS extend credit directly to their VIP patrons. GENM is a mid-market-focused IR, whose days receivable have doubled to 44 days in 2Q15 since 1Q14. Genting Berhad (Genting, A-/Stable), the holding company of GENS and GENM, has substantial expansion plans in 2015 and 2016. Fitch does not expect this to have an adverse effect on Genting's credit profile, as the company proposes to fund this through a combination of debt and cash. Genting executing its expansion plans while simultaneously maintaining its low leverage and managing its receivables efficiently is key to maintaining its credit profile Fitch's Singapore/Malaysia Gaming Dashboard 2H15 is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.