NEW YORK, September 10 (Fitch) U.S. marketplace lenders are
increasingly looking
at ABS as a viable funding source but key challenges need to be
addressed before
moving from niche product to mainstream, according to Fitch
Ratings in a new
report.
Marketplace lending has become a more mainstream source of
borrowing in a short
time for consumers and small businesses. One main reason is the
ability of
marketplace lenders to connect with consumers and small
businesses directly.
Borrowers in-turn find the ease of use and bypassing traditional
banks
appealing. Cost savings are being passed on to borrowers via
lower interest
rates as these platforms benefit from more efficient online
operations and fewer
regulatory burdens.
That said, marketplace lending remains an industry with a
limited track record,
according to Senior Director Tracy Wan. 'Credit performance so
far has been
stable across most marketplace lending platforms, though it has
yet to be tested
through a full economic cycle,' said Wan. 'The rapid growth of
marketplace
lending is also drawing increasing attention and scrutiny from
various
regulators like the CFPB.'
Non-balance sheet marketplace lenders in particular face more
regulatory
uncertainty due to the concern of 'true lender' status. The
recent ruling with
Midland Funding, LLC also highlights the risk that exemption of
usury laws may
be challenged when accounts change hands.
Nonetheless, there's no denying the growing acceptance among
institutional
investors of marketplace lending. And as the sector evolves, so
is Fitch's
approach to analyzing marketplace lending-backed
securitizations.
