(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
China-based Country
Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (BB+/Positive) reallocation of
resources to improve
its operations in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China could cement
its position
among the few homebuilders in the country that have nationwide
presence.
The deployment of resources to the intensely competitive Tier 1
and major Tier 2
cities is a natural extension for Country Garden, which has had
a strong market
position in Tier 3 and 4 cities for over decade.
The success of this change will enable Country Garden to achieve
coverage of
Tier 1, 2, 3 and 4 cities across China, which will give it
flexibility in its
contracted sales mix and improve its ability to weather the
cyclicality of
China's homebuilding sector. Country Garden's operational
leverage as a sizeable
nationwide player, its strong market position in Guangzhou, and
well-defined
region-based management will provide support for its expansion
into Tier 1 and 2
cities. Its operations in Tier 3 and 4 cities generate neutral
cash flow from
operations (CFO), which will provide a financial buffer for
Country Garden
during the expansion.
In Tier 1 and 2 cities, buyers tend to be first-time buyers or
upgraders for
high-rise apartments compared with Country Garden's traditional
target market of
mid- to upper-income homebuyers who are seeking affordable
spacious housing on
the outskirts of Tier 2 or lower cities. If Country Garden does
manage to secure
good market niches in Tier 1 and 2 cities though, the reward
will be improved
profitability, as demand and prices have generally been more
resilient in the
higher-tier markets.
Fitch expects Country Garden's financial profile to remain
stable, but with a
temporary increase in leverage. This is in contrast to the rapid
deleveraging in
2014. Fitch expects a short-term reversal into negative CFO in
the next 12-18
months, as expanding into Tier 1 and major Tier 2 cities is more
capital
intensive. CFO will likely remain negative in this and next year
to support
increased development expenditure as pre-sales permits in these
cities are often
obtained at a later stage of the development cycle than in
Country Garden's
existing markets.
Country Garden's leverage, as measured by its net debt to
adjusted inventory
ratio, was 33.8% at end-1H15, which is similar to 36.8% at
end-2014. The company
launched CNY38bn of new projects in 1H15 and plans to increase
this to CNY70bn
to CNY80bn in 2H15; which will help generate stronger sales in
the second half.
Country Garden intends to maintain the same pace of land
acquisition in 2H15 as
in 1H15, and keep its net debt level under CNY40bn, despite the
need to fund
greater development expenditures in the new markets. Net debt at
end-June 2015
was CNY37bn.
Fitch revised Country Garden's Outlook to Positive at the start
of 2015 due to
the reduction in the company's market-specific risks as it
diversified
geographically, and its rapid deleveraging. An upward rating
action may be
considered if it maintains net debt-to-net inventory ratio at
below 35% on a
sustained basis, maintains the contracted sales-to-debt ratio
above 2.0x on a
sustained basis; and continues to be a large nationwide player.
In addition,
Fitch will take into account the success of its strategy in the
Tier 1 and major
Tier 2 cities; and the attainment of neutral or positive cash
flows from
operations (CFO), which will signal whether it maintained
financial discipline
while expanding into the top-tier cities.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.