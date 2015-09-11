(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Stronger External Metrics in
Central and Eastern
Europe
here
PARIS, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the
combination of stronger current account balances and banks'
external debt
reduction is supporting an improvement in the external metrics
of Hungary
(BB+/Positive), Poland (A-/Stable), Slovenia (BBB+/Stable) and
Slovakia
(A+/Stable). Fitch expects these trends to continue, including
stronger external
finances, which could support positive rating actions over the
medium term. In
Hungary, rapid decline in net external debt (NXD) was the main
driver behind the
recent change of the Outlook to Positive.
Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia have seen their current account
move into surplus
from deficit while Poland has witnessed its current account
deficit shrink
considerably. This can be attributed to stronger exports
following industrial
expansion, weaker domestic demand relative to the pre-2008 era,
lower oil and
commodity prices, and reduced external interest repayments.
Improvement in the
current account, augmented by net foreign direct investment, and
capital
transfers have allowed these countries to generate external
surpluses and helped
net repayments of external debt.
EU transfers to support economic development have been a key
source of non-debt
foreign capital inflows and supported improvement in the
countries' external
balance sheets. Transfers from the EU will continue with the
start of the new
2014-2020 EU investment cycle. Equity foreign investment has
also contributed to
these dynamics, especially in Poland and Slovakia, albeit less
than pre-2008
levels.
The improvement in NDX in Hungary and Slovenia has primarily
been driven by
banks' external deleveraging from a high level after the 2009
banking crisis.
While western European parent banks sharply cut their exposure
to these two
countries, the contraction in the banks' loan portfolio after
the credit boom of
the 2000s and rising non-performing loans have supported a
reduction in funding
needs. Banks' external debt has also declined in Poland and
Slovakia, but to a
lesser extent, and from a much lower level.
In Hungary and Poland, the repayment of foreign currency (FC)
loans extended to
the private sector before 2008 has been an important driver of
banks' external
deleveraging. In Hungary, the conversion of remaining FC
mortgages (equivalent
to 12% of GDP) into local currency in March 2015 accelerated the
process. In
Poland, FC loans still accounted for 47% of housing loans
(equivalent to 8% of
GDP) as of end-June 2015. Conversion of FC mortgages has been at
the centre of
the debate ahead of Poland's October 2015 general election.
In Slovenia and Slovakia, and to a lesser extent, in Poland and
Hungary,
external government debt has markedly increased since 2008, in
part offsetting
the trend in bank external debt reduction. Rapidly rising
government debt has
led to higher financing needs, and sovereigns, with only limited
domestic
markets, have turned to international markets, especially as
global interest
rates remain low. In Fitch's view, greater recourse to foreign
investors may
improve financing conditions (i.e. lower yields and longer
maturities), but
could exacerbate exposure to global financial volatility.
Non-bank private sector external debt has been generally stable
in recent years
after a steep rise in the 2000s. This partly reflects lower
foreign investment
inflows related to weaker activity in the eurozone and the
maturity of the
industrial outsourcing process, which could affect economic
growth prospects. A
large share of non-bank private sector debt comprises
intercompany loans,
especially in Hungary (76% of the total) and Poland (59%), which
largely
mitigates refinancing risks.
The report, Stronger External Metrics in Hungary, Poland,
Slovenia and Slovakia,
is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.