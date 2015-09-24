(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cap Ex Rising (Technology,
Consumerism and
Outpatient Services to Drive Spending)
here
CHICAGO, September 24 (Fitch) An increasing percentage of U.S.
non-profit
hospitals project capital spending to increase over the next
five years,
according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.
Fitch's 2015 capital expenditures survey shows that 53% of
hospitals expect
capital spending to increase over the next five years, compared
to 45% in 2012.
Conversely, the percentage of hospitals expecting to issue new
bonds over the
next two years decreased to 29% in 2015 from 39% in 2012.
Survey results varied
by both rating category and revenue base.
The highest capital priority identified in the survey remains
information
technology, though its importance has narrowed relative to other
capital
priorities. Inpatient capacity remained the lowest capital
priority, consistent
with Fitch's 2012 survey results.
According to Director Adam Kates, 'Increased certainty regarding
the
implementation of the PPACA following the Supreme Court's
upholding of key
provisions of the act, stable operating profitability during
implementation of
key PPACA provisions over the past three years and increasing
patient
consumerism are contributing to the increased projected capital
spending.'
'Cap Ex Rising' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the
above link.
Contact:
Adam Kates
Director
+1-312-368-3180
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, Illinois,
6060
Jim LeBuhn
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2059
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.