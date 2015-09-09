(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Loss absorption capacity at most
Azerbaijan banks
is limited, considering the significant risks they face, says
Fitch Ratings. The
growth of Azerbaijan's economy, heavily dependent on oil
exports, may fall to
only 1.5% in 2015, resulting in weaker asset quality. Further
pressure on the
currency, the manat, which suffered a 34% devaluation against
the US dollar in
February 2015, although not our central scenario, is a risk.
However, on the positive side, aggregate deposit levels have
been stable to date
and refinancing risks on wholesale funding are low. The strong
sovereign balance
sheet means the authorities can provide targeted liquidity and
capital support
to banks, and the Azerbaijan central bank has shown regulatory
forbearance.
We believe capital positions at some banks are likely to come
under significant
pressure over the medium term from increasing credit losses.
Capital cushions
are only moderate in most cases, and internal capital generation
is limited.
However, most Fitch-rated Azerbaijan banks appear to have
sufficient capital to
withstand the direct impact of even an extreme additional 40%
manat
depreciation.
International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA, BB/RWP), which represents
35% of sector
assets, reported a 12% capital ratio at end-June 2015, hitting
the regulatory
minimum. This should improve once a capital injection, planned
for 4Q15, is
received and the sale of impaired loans is completed.
We expect zero loan growth for the banking sector in 2015 (net
of exchange-rate
effects and IBA's loan sales) and credit demand is also likely
to be weak in
2016. Asset quality, already somewhat strained, with impaired
loans averaging
10% at end-1H15 at Fitch-rated banks, is likely to deteriorate
further.
Additional impairment is most likely to arise within foreign
currency (FC)
denominated loan books, which represented 43% of total sector
lending at 1H15.
This is because the most of the borrowers do not have access to
FC revenues.
Currency mismatches are rising as customers convert
local-currency deposits into
US dollars. FC-denominated deposits represented 67% of total
sector deposits at
end-June 2015 and the banks run sizeable short FC positions,
averaging 30% of
regulatory capital. To ease potential liquidity strains in local
currency, the
central bank has, since early 2015, assisted the banks by buying
US dollars in
exchange for manat. Some banks are in breach of regulatory open
position
currency requirements but have received waivers from the central
bank.
A presentation on Azerbaijani banks, delivered at Fitch's annual
conference in
Baku, Azerbaijan, is available by clicking on the link below.
