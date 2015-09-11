(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
region of
Ile-de-France's (IDF) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects the region's strong economic profile
and track record
of sound operating performance. The affirmation also takes into
account our
expectation of a slightly declining current margin in 2015-2018
and an
increasing debt burden. The Stable Outlooks reflect our
expectations that IDF
has sufficient financial flexibility to maintain a sound
self-financing capacity
(SFC; current balance plus capital revenue) despite a forecast
small
deterioration in its financial metrics over the medium term and
that the
territorial reforms to be implemented following the recently
passed laws will
not affect significantly the region's budget.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect IDF's robust budgetary margins, its strong
capacity to
self-finance sizeable capex, its sound debt coverage ratios but
also its fairly
high debt levels. They also take into account the region's
strong socio-economic
profile and prudent financial management.
IDF is France's main political and economic centre. It hosts 19%
of the national
population, its economy accounts for 31% of France's GDP and, in
2013 its GDP
per capita was 64% above France's and 75% above the EU average,
the
eighth-highest among EU regions. The region benefits from a
large,
well-qualified workforce and high-quality infrastructure.
Although the region
mirrors national trends, its resilient economy allowed
unemployment to be
contained at 8.8% in 2Q15, below the national average of 10%.
IDF's current margin has been healthy, averaging 22.5% per year
since 2010.
According to Fitch's base case scenario, IDF will continue to
post a sound
current margin of around 20% in 2018 despite sharp cuts in state
grants, IDF's
contribution to the regional equalisation fund and expected
increased transfers
from IDF to Syndicat des Transports d'Ile-de-France (STIF), its
main satellite,
to compensate STIF's revenue loss resulting from the unification
of
transportation tariffs measure effective from September 2015.
Over the medium term, the cuts in state transfers should be
offset by the
dynamism of certain taxes such as the levy on corporate value
added and by
strong control of operating expenditures, notably through
continued trade-off
between different budget spending items. Of a total EUR2.6bn
operating spending
in 2014, Fitch estimates 20% to have been related to
discretionary expenditure.
Despite a high level of planned investment at EUR1.6bn on
average per year until
2018, given the region's plans to finance a number of
infrastructure, notably
transport projects, Fitch estimates that SFC will remain high at
82% of capital
expenditure in 2018. IDF's SFC will be underpinned by additional
capital revenue
of EUR140m per year that the central government has entitled IDF
to collect from
2015 onwards to finance certain heavy investments within the
"New Grand Paris"
project. IDF's capex will be largely co-financed by the state
under the
2015-2020 long-term state/region co-financing programme
amounting to EUR7.3bn.
The state will contribute EUR2.9bn and the region EUR4.4bn.
At end-2014, direct debt, including EUR250m short-term debt,
accounted for 7.4
years of the current balance, while the operating margin covered
interest paid
by 6x. Fitch forecasts the debt payback ratio will slightly
deteriorate to 9.6
years by 2018 from 8.6 years in 2015. Short-term liquidity needs
are soundly
covered.
STIF's debt is expected to increase significantly, to around
EUR1bn in the
medium term, from EUR511m in 2014. In Fitch's view, STIF has a
sound risk
profile as it is self-supporting, and largely funded by dynamic
earmarked tax
revenue as well as by statutory contributions from IDF (51% of
total) and other
local governments.
Fitch considers the region's financial management as highly
efficient,
particularly in terms of its forecasting ability, which allows
IDF to control
its annual budget and debt commitments. Debt and liquidity
management is
conservative.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An operating margin consistently below 20% leading to a debt
payback ratio
consistently above 10 years would be negative for IDF's ratings.
A downgrade of
the sovereign would also be reflected in IDF's ratings.
An upgrade of IDF's ratings could occur if IDF's budgetary
performance is in
line with Fitch's expectations and direct risk is consistently
below 200% of
current revenue, assuming France's ratings are upgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'AA';
Outlook Stable
- Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
- EUR6bn EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'
- EUR1bn BT programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
- Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
