(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
(Daiwa Securities
Group) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co.
Ltd. (Daiwa
Securities) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Long-Term IDRs of
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura Holdings) and of its wholly owned
subsidiaries
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Nomura Securities) and Nomura
Financial Products &
Services, Inc. (NFPS) at 'A-'.
Fitch has upgraded the Support Rating (SR) on Daiwa Securities
Group and Daiwa
Securities (jointly referred to as Daiwa) to '1' and revised the
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) to 'A-' from '2' and 'BBB+' respectively. The SR
and SRF of Nomura
Holdings and Nomura Securities (jointly referred to as Nomura)
were affirmed at
'1' and 'A-'. The Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed for
all of the
entities.
The Rating Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable for all the
entities.
A full list of the rating actions is at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SRS AND SRFS
The upgrade of the SR and SRF for Daiwa reflects Fitch's
reassessment of the
role Daiwa plays in Japan's financial markets as the
second-largest securities
firm. The agency believes the Japanese authorities would not
distinguish between
the two largest securities firms in terms of systemic importance
- either of
their failures would significantly impact the financial system.
Fitch believes
that Daiwa is likely to be designated by Japanese authorities as
a domestic
systemically important financial institution (D-SIFI), and it is
therefore just
as likely as Nomura to receive financial support via the Deposit
Insurance Law
(DIL), if required.
Fitch notes that across developed markets - particularly in
Europe - the general
momentum is for implementation of new regulations that make
sovereign support
less reliable than has been evident in the past. However,
despite its prominent
role in G20 and Financial Stability Board discussions, Japan's
propensity to
support its most systemically important institutions has not
wavered, in Fitch
view, with the authorities able to defer to support funds
available under the
DIL to support its financial institutions, if required.
Moreover, Japan's
securities firms are not expected to be designated as global
SIFIs, and thus are
not likely to be subjected to additional total loss absorbing
capital (TLAC)
requirements.
The affirmation of the SR and SRF for Nomura reflects Fitch's
view that Nomura
continues to play a key role in Japan's financial system, backed
by its leading
franchise. Nomura's SR and SRF factor in Fitch's belief that the
authorities
view Nomura as systemically important (and it is likely to be
designated as a
D-SIFI), the failure of which would lead to serious disruption
in domestic
markets. As a consequence, it is extremely likely to receive
financial support
from the government under the DIL.
The '1' SR of NFPS takes into account Fitch's belief that there
is an extremely
high probability of support from Nomura Holdings, if necessary,
given a high
degree of integration between NFPS and key entities within the
group. NFPS
performs a central role in the group by providing a platform to
book
multiple-currency transactions in the group's global wholesale
unit. If the
group faced severe financial difficulties, including through
stress arising from
NFPS, the government is highly likely to support Nomura
Holdings, with such
support likely to flow through to NFPS, if required, given its
critical role of
booking various derivative products with various counterparties
in the group.
The equalisation of the SRs and SRFs between parent and
subsidiary for Nomura
and Daiwa is based on the consolidated supervision by Japanese
authorities under
the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This, combined with
Nomura's and
Daiwa's interconnectedness within their respective groups, leads
Fitch to
believe the authorities would extend financial assistance
directly, if required,
to a holding company and such support would be expected to
filter into core
subsidiaries, as necessary.
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of Nomura and NFPS, and Nomura Holding's senior debt
ratings are driven
by their SRs and SRFs. The rating of the Nomura Bank
International plc's (NBI)
senior note programme is aligned with the support-driven IDRs of
Nomura Holdings
as payment of principal and interest on the notes is
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Nomura Holdings. The rating of Nomura
International
Funding Pte. Ltd.'s (NIF) senior note programme is also aligned
with the
support-driven IDRs of Nomura Holdings or Nomura Securities by
the guarantee
from either Nomura Holdings or Nomura Securities.
The IDRs of Daiwa and Daiwa Securities' senior debt ratings are
driven by their
SRs and SRFs.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The affirmation of the VRs for Nomura and Daiwa reflects the
stabilisation of
their performance since FYE13 (financial year ended March 2013)
on the strength
of improved domestic market conditions. The affirmation also
factors in
potential volatility risks relating to uncertainties regarding
the success of
Abenomics-related reforms, which could adversely affect market
confidence in the
short and medium term.
The VRs for Nomura and Daiwa reflect their strong
capitalisation, which compares
favourably with many global universal banks (Nomura Holdings'
Fitch Core Capital
ratio was about 14% at end-March 2015 and Daiwa Securities
Group's was 24%),
their superior market position within the domestic financial
system, and modest
market risk on trading accounts.
The VRs also factor in their larger reliance on market-sensitive
wholesale
funding than commercial banks with more stable funding sources,
and higher gross
leverage ratio (approximately 16 times at Nomura Holdings, 17
times at Daiwa
Securities Group at end-June 2015) relative to global peers,
although that is
mainly due to large exposures to short-term repo transactions
with various
global and domestic financial institutions.
The 'bbb' VR at Nomura Holdings, which is a notch lower than
Nomura Securities,
incorporates the former's greater exposure to overseas risks and
regulations due
to its global franchise, and larger contingent liabilities to
its subsidiaries
compared with those of Nomura Securities. Nomura Securities'
more constant
profitability backed by a stable retail franchise also underpins
the notching.
Meanwhile, Fitch does not assign a VR to NFPS as its operation
is highly
integrated with the parent's and it could not exist without
participation in the
group's trading businesses.
The VRs of Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities reflect
the group's flat
structure with Daiwa Securities being the single core operating
subsidiary
focused on the domestic market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SRS AND SRFS
A downgrade in Japan's sovereign rating to 'A-' from 'A' or the
sovereign being
perceived as less willing to support the securities firms would
lead to a
downgrade of the SRs and SRFs for both Nomura and Daiwa. This
may arise due to
the Japanese authorities following other major countries in
instituting
regulations, which implies the government's propensity to
provide support is
diminished. However, Fitch believes that the existing framework
under the DIL is
unlikely to change over the medium term, while any changes to
domestic
laws/regulations to make it less possible to receive support
(for example,
senior debt being bailed-in) would likely be protracted.
Furthermore, a change in Fitch's assessment on systemic
importance of Nomura or
Daiwa, derived from factors such as increased substitutability
of an entity due
to downsizing of operations and/or transactions, could result in
the downgrade
of the SRs and SRFs.
For NFPS, a downgrade of the SR would be considered if its
functions within the
group were to be substantially revised and its position as an
integral part of
the group receded. Also, a decrease in Nomura Holding's
propensity to provide
support, such as due to reduced ownership, would result in the
downgrade of
NFPS's SR.
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of Nomura and NFPS, senior debt ratings of Nomura
Holdings and ratings
on the senior note programmes of NBI and NIF are driven by
Nomura Holding's SR
and SRF. Therefore, those ratings will be downgraded if the SR
and SRF of Nomura
Holdings were lowered.
Daiwa's Long-Term IDRs and Daiwa Securities' senior debt ratings
are in line
with the respective SRs and SRFs. Thus, lowering of the SRs and
SRFs will lead
to a downgrade of their Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings.
VIABILITY RATINGS
Nomura's and Daiwa's VRs remain sensitive to market conditions
as their
profitability is linked to trading, sales of financial
instruments and
asset/debt valuations, and influenced by risk appetite. In this
regard,
maintaining strong capitalisation is imperative to appropriately
mitigate risk.
Both groups aim to expand stable revenue sources (that are not
asset intensive)
by further strengthening their asset/wealth management
businesses to provide
comprehensive consulting services. However, Fitch views that the
increasing
competition among major players will make execution of their
strategies more
challenging.
Positive rating drivers for Nomura's and Daiwa's VRs include
sustainable
improvement in profitability stemming from a lower-cost
structure generated by
solid improvement in Japan's real economy and further
reinforcement of stable
revenue sources.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Nomura Holdings:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
Nomura Securities:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Nomura Financial Products & Services:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Nomura Bank International plc:
- USD5.0bn note, warrant and certificate programme affirmed at
'A-'
The programme rating is only applicable to notes guaranteed by
Nomura Holdings.
The rating does not cover unguaranteed notes and other
instruments issued under
the programme.
Nomura International Funding Pte. Ltd.:
-USD4.5bn note, warrant and certificate programme affirmed at
'A-'
The programme rating is only applicable to notes guaranteed by
Nomura Holdings
or Nomura Securities. The rating does not cover unguaranteed
notes and other
instruments issued under the programme.
Daiwa Securities Group:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-'
from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to'F1'
from 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Daiwa Securities:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-'
from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to'F1'
from 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'A-' from 'BBB+'-
- Senior debt upgraded to 'A-' from at 'BBB+'
