(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Life Insurance Dashboard -
September 2015
here
LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that major UK
life insurers are on track for strong capital positions under
Solvency II, and
significant growth in the income drawdown and bulk annuity
markets will offset
declining individual annuity sales. The rating Outlook for the
sector is Stable,
reflecting the diverse businesses and strong capital of the
major insurers -
important factors underpinning their ratings.
Solvency II calculations are still subject to regulatory
conclusions on
companies' internal models, and several insurers are still
working on
restructuring certain asset portfolios, e.g. equity release
mortgages, to be
eligible for the matching adjustment. However, we expect that
negative
regulatory surprises will be limited, transitional measures will
soften the
impact, and some insurers will report particularly strong
Solvency II capital,
which may lead to pressure from shareholders for M&A or higher
dividends.
The dashboard also shows how sales of annuities have fared in
2015 compared with
previous years, gives an update on insurers' capital positions
and explains why
UK life insurers are relatively immune to low interest rates.
The 'UK Life Insurance Dashboard - September 2015' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
