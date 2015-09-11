(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Nizhniy
Novgorod Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and
National Long-term
rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and
National Long-term
rating are Negative.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BB' and National Long-term 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Nizhniy
Novgorod Region's budgetary performance. The Negative Outlook
reflects growing
direct risk accompanied by high refinancing pressure and
deteriorating operating
performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's satisfactory budgetary
performance with a small
positive operating balance, but also its ongoing budget deficit
leading to debt
increase. The ratings further take into account the slowdown of
the national
economy, which place a strain on the region's budgetary
performance.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to exceed 70% of current
revenue by
end-2016 due to an inability to narrow the budget deficit. The
agency estimates
that its deficit before debt will account for 8%-10% of total
revenue over the
medium-term, in line with 2012-2014 actuals. The administration
plans to shrink
the deficit materially in 2016 before turning a budget surplus
in 2017.
Fitch does not expect the deficit to shrink meaningfully due to
unfavourable
macroeconomic trends hampering the revenue base, and rigid
operating spending.
Capital spending will be fuelled by preparations for the World
Football
Championship to be held in Nizhniy Novgorod in 2018. Most of the
funding will
come from the federal budget, but the region will be expected to
co-finance
several items.
Direct risk stood at RUB63.6bn as of 1 August 2015, little
changed since the
beginning of the year. However, the structure has shifted
favourably towards a
higher proportion of medium-term debt instruments. Fitch expects
the share of
short-term debt will decrease to 30% of direct risk by early
2016 from 44% a
year before, providing some relief to refinancing pressure. At
end-August 2015,
after a two-year break, the region re-entered the domestic bond
market with a
RUB12bn 2020 bond issue.
The region remains exposed to refinancing pressure over the
medium-term as 90%
of the region's direct risk will mature in 2015-2017. Nearly
half of its
refinancing needs (RUB31bn) are for this year, but this is
mitigated by
available RUB30bn revolving bank credit lines protecting the
region from
possible hikes in interest rates for the rest of the year.
Fitch expects Nizhniy Novgorod's operating balance will shrink
to 4%-6% of
operating revenue over the medium-term (2013-2014: 8%) due to
sluggish tax
proceeds amid the national economic slowdown. At the same time
the agency
expects the current balance to be zero in 2015-2017, suppressed
by growing
interest payments, and placing the region's creditworthiness
under pressure.
Nizhniy Novgorod has a diversified economy with a developed
industrialised
sector, which supports its wealth metrics being above the
national median. The
regional GRP per capita was at 107% of the national median in
2013. Fitch
forecasts national GDP will contract 3.5% in 2015, close to the
3% decline
expected by Nizhniy Novgorod's administration for the regional
economy. This
could negatively affect the region's tax collection capacity in
the near-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An increase in direct risk to above 70% of current revenue
accompanied by
inability to cope with on-going refinancing pressure or failure
to maintain a
sustainable positive current balance could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
