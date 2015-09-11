(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Russian
Penza Region's
Outlook to Stable from Positive and affirmed its Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', National
Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
The revision of Outlook reflects lower-than-expected growth of
tax proceeds
during 7M15 amid a persistently difficult economic environment
in Russia. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the region will
continue to
record stable operating balance and moderate direct debt that is
commensurate
with 'BB' ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch expects the operating balance to be at 8%-10% of operating
revenue in
2015-2017, which is below our previous expectations of 12%-13%,
but still in
line with the ratings. The weaker results are due to slower
growth of tax
collection proceeds during 7M15 amid the sluggish national
economy. Collection
of the region's main taxes, which are personal income tax and
corporate income
tax, is currently behind the schedule. Fitch projects the
region's tax revenue
will grow by a modest 4% in 2015, well below the region's
forecast of 12%.
Fitch assumes the deficit before debt will be moderate over the
medium-term at
no more than 4% of total revenue in 2015 (2014: 2%). This will
be supported by
strong control over operating expenditure and limited capital
spending. Fitch
expects capital expenditure will decline to an average 14% of
total spending
annually in 2015-2017, from 26% in 2013-2014.
MEDIUM
Penza's economy is historically weaker than the average Russian
region with GRP
per capita at 75% of the national median in 2013. This has led
to a weaker tax
capacity than its regional peers. Federal transfers constitute a
significant
proportion, averaging 40% of operating revenue annually in
2010-2014, which
limits the region's revenue flexibility. Fitch views the federal
government's
ability to provide additional support in the form of transfers
to compensate for
tax revenue decline as limited, due to the current negative
financial and
economic environment. Fitch expects national GDP to decline 3.5%
in 2015.
The region's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch expects direct risk will remain moderate at below 60% of
current revenue
in 2015-2017 (2014: 55%). As of 1 August 2015 the region's
direct risk composed
of bank loans and federal budget loans amounted to RUB21bn,
little changed since
the beginning of the year. Subsidised budget loans constitute
around half of
total direct risk, and their 0.1% annual interest rates allow
the region to save
on interest payments.
Fitch views positively the smooth amortisation profile of the
region's direct
risk, which puts Penza in a more favourable position compared
with regional
peers in terms of refinancing pressure. However, as with most
Russian regions,
the debt maturity profile of Penza is shorter than international
peers'.
Penza has no repayments of market debt for the rest of 2015, and
has to
refinance only RUB2.1bn of budget loans. The budget loans will
be refinanced by
the RUB2.3bn new budget loans that Penza will receive from the
federal
government in 3Q15-4Q15. Fitch considers that the amount of
budget loans
provided by the federal government could be lower in 2016-2017,
which would
force the region to rely more on market debt and in turn lead to
increasing cost
of borrowing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sharp deterioration of budgetary performance leading to an
operating margin
below 5%, coupled with an increase in direct risk above 60% of
current revenue,
could lead to a downgrade.
A sustainable operating balance at 15% of operating revenue and
stabilisation of
direct risk at around 50% of current revenue accompanied by a
Russian economic
recovery could lead to an upgrade.
