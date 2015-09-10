(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
withdrawn
Korea-based Hana Bank's (Hana) issuer ratings as the bank has
been reorganised.
At the same time Fitch has affirmed the ratings on its senior
unsecured debt at
'A-'. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage
for Hana. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The 'A-' ratings on the senior unsecured notes of Hana are
driven by its IDRs,
as they are direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of
the bank, and
rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations. All
senior unsecured debts of Hana have been transferred to a new
entity KEB Hana
Bank (A-/Stable) on 1 September 2015, when Hana and Korea
Exchange Bank were
consolidated. KEB was acquired by Hana Financial Group in 2012.
Hana no longer exists following the consolidation, which left
KEB as the
surviving entity. KEB's name has been changed to KEB Hana Bank.
KEB's ratings
were affirmed on 27 July 2015 and Fitch's view has not been
affected by the
merger.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
Any change in KEB Hana's IDR will be reflected in the debt
ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Hana Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A-' withdrawn
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F1' withdrawn
Viability Rating of 'bbb+' withdrawn
Support Rating of '1' withdrawn
Support Rating Floor of 'A-' withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt ratings affirmed at 'A-'
