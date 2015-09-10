(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Georgia's JSC Partnership Fund's (PF) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The agency has also
affirmed the
company's Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlooks on
the Long-term
IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PF's ratings are equalised with those of Georgia (BB-/Stable/B),
reflecting
Fitch's view of the Georgian government's strong intent to
support the fund's
potential issued or guaranteed debt. Fitch uses its public
sector entities
methodology and applies a top-down approach in its analysis of
PF.
Fitch views the fund as an entity of strategic importance for
the Georgian
government and factors in its integration with the sovereign,
including timely
support if needed. We believe the Georgian government remains
committed to
boosting economic growth via the promotion of large-scale
infrastructure
projects, and that the fund will remain a significant player in
facilitating
investments, particularly in the energy sector.
PF is 100% owned by the state and its mandate is to oversee key
national
infrastructure corporations. The state endowed PF with 100%
stakes in Georgian
Railway (BB-/Stable), JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation
(GOGC, BB-/Stable),
JSC Georgian State Electrosystem, and JSC Electricity System
Commercial
Operator.
Another of PF's mandates is to develop private equity
investments in viable
economic projects to generate positive economic returns. The
private equity
market is currently under-developed in Georgia, limiting the
country's growth
potential. PF targets profitable projects in several key areas -
agriculture,
manufacturing, real estate and energy; PF successfully exited
some of its
finished projects in 2013-2015.
The fund's supervisory board is chaired by the Georgian Prime
Minister and
composed of five leading cabinet members and four independent
directors. In
Fitch's view, blending a corporate structure with strong state
control should
ensure the fund's accountability to Georgia's government, and
hence its
adherence to mandated policy objectives.
PF's current debt stock comprises a USD50m loan from its
subsidiary GOGC, and a
USD20m loan from local TBC Bank (BB-/Stable). According to PF's
consolidated
financial statements its net debt/EBITDA slightly decreased to
3.5x in 2014 from
4.1x in 2013, while its profitability as measured by return on
equity ratio
improved to 4.9% from 3.3%. PF used the loan from GOGC to invest
in the equity
of Gardabani TPP SPV, which was commissioned in July 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action on Georgia, coupled with continued
support from the
state, would be rating-positive for PF.
Weaker links with the state would be rating-negative, although
Fitch currently
views this as unlikely. A downgrade of Georgia would also be
negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9965
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 26 Feb 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990601">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.