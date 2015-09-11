(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the City
of Porto's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB+'. The Outlooks are Positive. The Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Constraint
Porto's ratings remains constrained by the Portuguese sovereign
(BB+/Positive),
in accordance with Fitch's criteria. As with other Portuguese
cities, Porto's
accounts and budgets are overseen by the central government and
its financial
liabilities are approved by the national Court of Accounts. The
limited role of
the intermediate tiers of government (province and region) in
Portugal
strengthens the link between the central government and cities.
Porto's intrinsic credit profile is stronger than its ratings
indicate, due to
the city's healthy budgetary performance, its moderate debt as
well as the
strong oversight by the central government. Prudent management
and Porto's role
as a service centre in North Portugal are also credit- positive.
The Positive
Outlook reflects that on Portugal's ratings.
Solid Budgetary Performance
Porto has maintained a high operating margin in a difficult
economic
environment, at above 17% since 2009. This, coupled with
flexibility on capital
expenditure, has allowed the city to report a surplus before
debt variation
every year over the same period, except in 2010 due to an
unexpected decline in
capital transfers.
The city's 2014 accounts confirmed an operating margin of 23.2%,
as tax
collection improved on the back of a 60% increase in property
transfer tax
revenue. Operating expenditure continued to be streamlined,
notably in personnel
and current transfers, to 2012 levels (EUR120m). All in Porto
reported a balance
before debt variation (BBDV) of EUR28.3m or 10.3% of its total
revenue for 2014,
above the past three year's average of EUR9m.
The 2015 budget is based on a prudent operating revenue
forecast, and discipline
in managing spending, with the intention to further reduce debt
to well below
55% of current revenue. The city's budget indicates a current
balance of EUR15m,
but the city has broadly outperformed its budgets since 2010 and
Fitch expects
the operating margin to remain in the 15%-20% range.
Decreasing Debt, No Contingent Risk
Porto reduced outstanding debt to EUR87.3m in 2014, or 56% of
current revenue,
from EUR97m in 2013. The city started deleveraging in 2009, when
debt peaked at
EUR121.5m and as a key infrastructure development phase,
including the
enlargement of the metropolitan transport and the renewal of the
airport, came
to a close. The administration expects no new debt in view of
the city's
adequate financial performance and liquidity, and the absence of
investment
projects to be funded by the council. There are also no
contingent liabilities,
and control over public sector entities is tight and was
reinforced by the State
Law 50/2012.
Prudent Management, Economy Recovering
Porto has a prudent financial policy and is constantly looking
to improve its
efficiency. It currently has 2,500 employees, down from over
3,500 in 2001. It
also shows a satisfactory disclosure of information, including
the annual
financial results of all public bodies within its perimeter.
With an estimated population of 237,000in 2014, the City of
Porto is the
second-largest cultural, administrative and economic Portuguese
centre,
providing services to a greater metropolitan area that comprises
14
municipalities with 1.2m inhabitants. The city is increasingly
attractive for
tourism and the number of visitors doubled over 2009-2014,
supported by renewed
infrastructure and enhanced hospitality services. The city's key
responsibilities are nursery and primary education; civil
protection and police;
housing and environmental protection; street lighting and urban
equipment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Porto's intrinsic credit profile is well above the sovereign's
and could benefit
from a continued decline in debt. Conversely, it could suffer
from a sharp
deterioration of budgetary performance.
Porto's IDR ratings are constrained by the sovereign IDRs and
are sensitive to
changes of the sovereign rating
