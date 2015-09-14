(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the 'A-' rating on Nomura Bank International plc's (NBI) programme for the issuance of guaranteed senior unsecured notes is not affected by the increase in the programme limit to USD5.0bn from USD4.5bn. The programme was rated by Fitch on 17 March 2014 (see the rating action commentary "Fitch Rates Nomura Bank International's Guaranteed Note Programme 'A-'") and the limit was raised on 11 September 2015. The rating applies only to notes guaranteed by Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NHI, A-/Stable). The rating does not cover unguaranteed notes and other instruments issued under the programme. UK-based NBI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Europe Holdings plc, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of NHI. NBI is primarily engaged in supporting the global wholesale business function of Nomura, the largest securities group in Japan. Contact: Naoki Morimura Director +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.