(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Republic of
Sakha's (Yakutia) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and
National Long-term
rating at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Negative and the
Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National Long-term
'AA+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Sakha's
strong budgetary performance and stable key credit metrics over
the last six
months. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the Russian
Federation
(BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Sakha's fairly low direct risk, and sound
operating
performance supported by a strong economy. The ratings also take
into account
sizeable contingent liabilities and the national economy's
downtrend, which
could negatively influence the republic's budgetary performance.
Despite an increase of debt Fitch expects Sakha will maintain a
low level of
debt at below 30% of current revenue over the medium-term (2014:
14.2%). Sakha
was among the few Russian regions to have tapped the domestic
bond market so far
in 2015. In May 2015 the republic issued a RUB5.5bn domestic
bond with final
maturity in 2020 on rather favourable terms. Issued debt
represents more than
40% of Sakha's direct risk.
Sakha has high contingent liabilities comprising guarantees and
debt of
companies under the region's control. Contingent liabilities
exceeded the
republic's direct risk by 1.7x in 2014. The large amount of
contingent
liabilities is explained by the necessity to support
under-developed
infrastructure across the republic's vast territory amid
extremely severe
climate. Fitch considers the expected continuing growth of its
contingent
liabilities should remain consistent with the current rating
over the
medium-term. However, disproportionate growth of contingent risk
will put
Sakha's creditworthiness under pressure.
Fitch expects the region will maintain stable operating balance
at 8%-10% of
operating revenue over the medium-term. This will be supported
by continuous
growth of tax revenue, albeit lower than in 2014 and by current
transfers from
the federal government. Current transfers contributed an average
45% of
operating revenue in 2012-2014, and we do not expect a
significant decline in
2015-2016.
Strong tax growth in 2014 led to an improvement in the operating
margin to
10.5%, from 8.4% in 2013. Corporate income tax grew 58% in 2014,
as the sharp
rouble depreciation boosted the revenue of one of the republic's
largest
taxpayers, which is an export-oriented company.
Sakha has a strong economic profile supported by rich deposits
of natural
resources, such as diamonds, coal, oil, natural gas and gold.
Sakha's gross
regional product per capita is more than 2x higher than the
national median
while average salary exceeded the national median by 2.5x in
2014. While the
concentration of top three taxpayers, at above 40% in 2014,
remains a risk in
the foreseeable future, this is mitigated by sustainable demand,
both
domestically and internationally, for the republic's natural
resources.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Russia or growth of net overall risk to above 50%
of current
revenue, coupled with a sharp deterioration of its direct
debt-to-current
balance ratio, would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990697">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.