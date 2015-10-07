(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: French Cooperative Banking Groups here PARIS/LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) French cooperative banking groups continue to build up capital through strong retention of earnings despite tough conditions for their core domestic retail banking business, says Fitch Ratings. Credit Agricole, Groupe BPCE and CM11-CIC represent around 60% of the French banking sector. We believe the cooperative status of these groups is key to their ability to build up capital because they are not subject to excessive market pressure to deliver high returns, which helps them contain dividend and member payout ratios. CM11-CIC's shares are not quoted on any stock exchange and only minority stakes are quoted in the BPCE and Credit Agricole groups. Only 28% of shares in Natixis, Groupe BPCE's specialised financial services subsidiary, and 43% of shares in Credit Agricole S.A., Credit Agricole's central body, are quoted. French banks, like many European peers, are finding it hard to boost revenues due to weak credit demand and low interest rates, as is the case. The domestic loan book of most French banks has been stagnating for two years, reflecting weak economic prospects in France. Net interest margins have held up well as banks reduced funding costs, but this trend is unlikely to continue because households are fiercely lobbying to reduce rates on their fixed-rate housing loans. Housing loans represent around 40% of total domestic lending in France and a high proportion of them are now repricing downwards. Banks are also finding that they have limited flexibility to reduce remuneration rates on deposits. This is because interest rates paid on widely held Livret A savings deposits are still higher than market rates. Livret A rates, which act as a benchmark for rates on other savings products and deposits, were recently cut to an annual 0.75% from 1%. France's cooperative banking groups generated an operating return on average equity of 9%-10% over the past four years. This is low compared to similarly rated peers and usually below peers rated 'A+' or higher. But these performance indicators reflect modest risk appetites and relatively limited cyclical earnings volatility at the cooperatives. Additional information on the French cooperative groups is in our report, "Peer Review: French Cooperative Banking Groups" published today, and available by clicking on the link above, or from www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director, Banks +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France 60 Rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Francois-Xavier Marchand Director, Banks +33 1 44 29 91 46 Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.