(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Financials Bond Market
Monitor
here
LONDON, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that rising US
dollar issuance
by European banks helped lift overall supply from EMEA
financials by 8% yoy in
8M15 as borrowers pounced on the attractive funding cost
advantage in the US
credit markets relative to Europe.
The share of Yankee issuance rose 6pp to 28% from 2014 as the
euro-dollar cross
currency basis swap spread fell to its lowest level in over two
years. Fitch
believes an important cause of the latter is the strong influx
of US corporates
issuing in euros and then swapping the proceeds into US dollars
- the reverse of
the flow seen for financial entities.
Active bank issuers of three- and five-year bonds have, in
certain cases, been
able to achieve relative funding cost savings of over 30bp
compared to direct
issuance in euros. Savings were still compelling despite the
volatility and
global growth concerns at the time.
Issuance of additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds resumed in August,
after a July hiatus
in which volatility prompted issuers to remain on the sidelines.
Underscoring
the improvement in market sentiment following earlier bouts of
volatility, Fitch
recently rated forthcoming debut AT1 bonds from ABN AMRO
(BB+EXP) and Intesa
Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BB-EXP). Issuance in the year to date now runs
at 80% of the
total in 2014 and is on course to set a new record.
Covered bond issuance recovered as their proportion of new
issuance grew by 5pp
to 36% in 8M15 on 2014. A combination of demand support from ECB
bond buying and
greater market volatility provided the conditions for borrowers
to increase
supply.
The rise comes after two straight years of declines in which
junior bonds
achieved greater attention in bank capital building as part of
the shift from
'bail-out' to 'bail-in'. Junior bond issuance, meanwhile, fell
6pp to 12% of
issuance, reflecting wider subordinated bond spreads.
Negative rating actions on a slew of EU banks, reflecting the
removal of
sovereign support, have set downgrade volume on course to reach
the highest
level since 2012. Nevertheless, the ratio of
upgrades-to-downgrades has
continued its gradual improvement from a low level, reaching
0.4x, while spreads
continue their tightening trend as investors target juicier
returns.
More information is in the report "EMEA Financials Bond Market
Monitor",
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
