(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
assigned Bank of
Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY; AAA(tha)/Stable) upcoming
issue of senior
unsecured bonds National Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(tha)'.
The bonds will have maturities of two and/or three years, and
the total issue
size will be up to THB15bn. The proceeds of the issue will be
used for
refinancing and/or general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as BAY's National
Long-Term Rating, as
they represent unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the
bank.
BAY's National Long-Term Rating is driven by Fitch's view that
it is a
strategically important subsidiary of the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd
(BTMU; A/Stable), as it is a key platform for BTMU's regional
ambitions. BTMU
holds 76.9% of BAY, following the integration of BAY with BTMU's
Bangkok branch
in January 2015, which solidified its status as the
fifth-largest commercial
bank in Thailand by loans and deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade in BTMU's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating could lead
to negative
rating action on BAY, including on the National Long-Term
Ratings.
BAY's ratings could also be negatively impacted if BTMU displays
a reduced
propensity to support BAY, which, for example, might be seen
through a material
reduction in shareholding or a reversal of recent integration
measures. However,
in Fitch's view, such actions are unlikely, as reflected in the
Stable Outlook
on the ratings.
BAY's ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb'
Support Rating: '1'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
National long-term senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(tha)'
National short-term senior unsecured debt: 'F1+(tha)'
Legacy Basel II subordinated debt: 'AA+(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 2 February 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
