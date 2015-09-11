(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Lagos
State's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB-' with
Negative Outlook and Short-term foreign IDR at 'B'. The
Long-term local currency
IDR and the National Long-term rating have also been affirmed at
'BB-' and
'AA+(nga)', respectively, with Stable Outlooks.
The agency has simultaneously affirmed the region's NGN275bn MTN
programme as
well as its NGN57.5bn and NGN80bn bonds, maturing in 2017 and
2019,
respectively, at Long-term local currency 'BB-' and National
Long-term
'AA+(nga)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations of Lagos'
continued strong
operating performance, on-going efforts in improving
transparency and the
administration's sophisticated management conducive to growing
private sector
investments. The ratings also take into account the state's weak
socio-economic
indicators by international standards. The Negative Outlook on
the Long-term
foreign currency IDR reflects that of Nigeria (BB-/Negative).
Fitch expects Lagos' revenue to remain highly diversified
compared with the
national average, making the state's budget more resilient to
oil price
fluctuations. Operating revenue, mainly driven by service and
tertiary sectors,
is expected to continue growing towards NGN450bn over the medium
term (NGN400bn
in 2014), while internal generated revenues (IGRs) will dominate
at 75%-80% of
total revenue (70% in 2012). This, in tandem with the
administration's
commitment to keep cost growth under inflation (7%-8%), should
be conducive to
achieving an operating margin of near 50% over the medium term.
Political continuity from the 2015 elections outcome should lift
capital
spending to NGN250bn per year over the medium term, from about
NGN200bn in 2014.
Fitch believes that the state will maintain its commitments in
investing in
transport (including a light metro transit and a motorway),
water, health,
education (child-care centres) and social protection. We expect
the state to
achieve an overall balanced budget over the medium term, with a
focus on
boosting public-private partnerships.
Under Fitch's base case scenario Lagos' debt will stabilise at
NGN350bn-NGN400bn
over the medium term, net of repayment provisions, or at 1x the
budget size.
Bonds will represent about 50% of total debt, up from about 30%
in 2009 and
long-term debt will account for 75% of total debt. The
administration's intent
to shift the debt mix towards multilateral loans - characterised
by longer
maturities and a lower burden compared with domestic debt,
should strengthen
debt sustainability, with a pay-back (debt to current balance)
ratio below 3
years, down from 3.5 in 2014. Liquidity, averaging NGN100bn over
the medium term
and equivalent to approximately 1x annual debt service
requirements, should not
be a risk.
Despite its weak socio-economic indicators by international
standards, Lagos can
be considered Nigeria's economic powerhouse as its local GDP
accounts for
20%-25% of national GDP. Domestic production is fuelled by its
diversified
economy, with service, construction, transport and industry
making up 80% of the
local economy. Given its limited reliance on oil- related
activities, Fitch
believes that Lagos' socio-economic indicators will further
improve as local GDP
growth is likely to outperform national real GDP growth, which
we estimate at
4.5%-5.5% in 2015-2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An operating margin declining towards 30%, unfavourable changes
in the national
tax policy, debt rising beyond Fitch's expectations and economic
instability,
even at the local level, could lead to a downgrade. Also, a
downgrade of the
sovereign would prompt a similar action on the ratings of the
state, as
subnationals' ratings usually cannot be higher than their
sovereign under
Fitch's criteria.
Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stale if
improvements in budgetary
performance result in debt levels at 1x the budget size, while
maintaining a
high component of subsidised foreign loans (about 35% at
end-2014), in turn
lowering the debt servicing burden, and provided that the
Outlook on the
sovereign is also revised to Stable. Further improvement of the
local economy
giving additional boost to IGR would also be positive for the
ratings.
