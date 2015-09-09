(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Amlin
plc's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). Amlin's main
operating entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
'A+' have also
been placed on RWN.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN follows the announcement that Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
Company Ltd
(MSI) (IFS: A/Stable) and Amlin plc (IFS: A+/Stable) have
reached agreement on
the terms of a recommended cash offer through which MSI will
acquire the entire
issued and to-be-issued share capital of Amlin.
MSI's ratings are currently constrained by Japan's Long-term
local currency IDR
(A/Stable), because of its large holdings of Japan government
bonds and
relatively limited net premiums contribution from overseas (less
than 20% of net
premiums).
The RWN reflects the lower rating of Amlin's prospective parent.
It will be
resolved upon completion of the transaction, which is subject to
approvals from
Amlin's shareholders, financial regulators and competition law
authorities in
various countries.
The proposed acquisition values Amlin at approximately GBP3.5bn.
The
consideration represents a multiple of 2.4x to Amlin's net
tangible book value
per share (on a fully diluted basis) as at 30 June 2015 of
275.2pence.
MSI reported net premiums written of JPY1,696.6bn (approximately
GBP9.3bn) and
net income of JPY105.2bn (approximately GBP575m) in the 12
months ending 31
March 2015. In the six months ending 30 June 2015, Amlin
reported gross written
premiums of GBP2,007.6m (FY2014: GBP2,564.0m) and profit before
tax of GBP143.3m
(FY2014: GBP258.7m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upon completion of the transaction Fitch expects to align
Amlin's ratings with
those of MSI.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Amlin AG: 'A+' IFS placed on RWN
Amlin Europe N.V.: 'A+' IFS placed on RWN
Amlin plc: A-' IDR placed on 'RWN
Subordinated debt: Long-term rating 'BBB-' placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
