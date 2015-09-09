(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Amlin plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Amlin's main operating entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of 'A+' have also been placed on RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN follows the announcement that Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Ltd (MSI) (IFS: A/Stable) and Amlin plc (IFS: A+/Stable) have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer through which MSI will acquire the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of Amlin. MSI's ratings are currently constrained by Japan's Long-term local currency IDR (A/Stable), because of its large holdings of Japan government bonds and relatively limited net premiums contribution from overseas (less than 20% of net premiums). The RWN reflects the lower rating of Amlin's prospective parent. It will be resolved upon completion of the transaction, which is subject to approvals from Amlin's shareholders, financial regulators and competition law authorities in various countries. The proposed acquisition values Amlin at approximately GBP3.5bn. The consideration represents a multiple of 2.4x to Amlin's net tangible book value per share (on a fully diluted basis) as at 30 June 2015 of 275.2pence. MSI reported net premiums written of JPY1,696.6bn (approximately GBP9.3bn) and net income of JPY105.2bn (approximately GBP575m) in the 12 months ending 31 March 2015. In the six months ending 30 June 2015, Amlin reported gross written premiums of GBP2,007.6m (FY2014: GBP2,564.0m) and profit before tax of GBP143.3m (FY2014: GBP258.7m). RATING SENSITIVITIES Upon completion of the transaction Fitch expects to align Amlin's ratings with those of MSI. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Amlin AG: 'A+' IFS placed on RWN Amlin Europe N.V.: 'A+' IFS placed on RWN Amlin plc: A-' IDR placed on 'RWN Subordinated debt: Long-term rating 'BBB-' placed on RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 14 Jul 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.