(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Santander UK Group
Holdings plc's (SGH) forthcoming issue of Tier 2 dated
subordinated notes an
expected rating of 'A-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent on receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The dated subordinated notes are rated one notch below SGH's 'a'
Viability
Rating (VR) in line with Fitch's criteria for rating banks'
subordinated and
hybrid securities. The notching reflects the above-average loss
severity of this
type of debt.
The terms of the notes include a reference to noteholders who
are bound by UK
bail-in power. Given the lack of coupon deferral features, we
have not applied
notching for the relative non-performance risk of the notes
relative to the
risks captured by the issuer's VR. We expect the
non-performance risk of the
notes to be closely related to the factors that drive SGH's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is primarily sensitive to a change in SGH's
VR. Double
leverage at SGH, the holding company, could result in its VR
being rated below
Santander UK's VR, and hence a downgrade of the securities.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which could
arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probable loss
severity of the notes
or of the probability of their non-performance relative to the
risk captured in
SGH's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
John Boulton
Director
+44 20 3530 1673
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 September 2015
