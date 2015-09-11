(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bupa
Insurance Ltd's
(BIL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and its
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed BIL's
GBP330m subordinated perpetual bond, issued by Bupa Finance plc
(BF;
A-/Stable/F2) and guaranteed by BIL on a subordinated basis, at
'BBB+'.
BF is the immediate holding company of BIL. It is also the main
holding company
of the Bupa Group's other operations (see 'Bupa Finance plc;
dated 06 November
2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BIL's key credit strengths include the insurer's strong
underwriting
profitability as well as its leading market position in the UK
and Bupa's strong
franchise. Fitch also believes that capital is supportive of the
rating level
and this somewhat offsets the relatively high leverage for the
rating category.
BIL's underwriting profitability remained strong in 2014,
despite challenging
economic conditions, supported by expanding overseas operations.
Earnings
generation is also strong from a group perspective, with a 27%
increase in net
income from 2013, with a particularly strong performance in
Australia and New
Zealand.
The GBP672.8m dividend paid in 2014 has increased financial
leverage in BIL to
32% from 22% as a result of reduction in equity. The strength of
BIL's financial
profile means that its rating is based primarily on its
standalone
characteristics; however, if leverage continues to increase the
rating of BIL
may become more reliant on support from the parent.
BIL's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's internal risk-based
capital
assessment, is strong and commensurate with the ratings. BIL's
regulatory
capital ratio also remained strong with a regulatory solvency
ratio of 174%,
down 13% on prior year following the payment of dividend to the
parent.
Capitalisation for the group as a whole is strong, despite a
considerable amount
of goodwill affecting the quality of capital.
Fitch believes that the loan through which BIL channels cash to
its parent is
detrimental to the quality of its capital. The loan was reduced
to GBP400m at
end-2014 from GBP793m in 2013. The proceeds were used to
part-fund the dividend
payment. Fitch expects that BF is likely to further reduce the
value of the loan
within the next one year.
Bupa's vertically integrated value chain with care homes,
hospitals and primary
care centres complement the main private medical insurance (PMI)
business.
Although Fitch views positively Bupa's focus on its chosen
markets, the group's
lack of diversification by business line, evident in its strong
reliance on PMI
as a source of income, constrains ratings. PMI makes up more
than 70% of Bupa's
revenue and profits.
Fitch analyses Bupa on both a BIL legal entity basis and a Bupa
Group basis. The
strength of BIL's financial profile means that currently its
ratings are based
primarily on its standalone characteristics. Fitch regards the
ownership by Bupa
Group as neutral to the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the medium term given the
company's
mono-line status. The key rating drivers that could result in a
downgrade
include:
- A deterioration in operating performance as evidenced by an
increase in the
combined ratio to over 100% (2014: 92.6%) for an extended period
and
earnings-based interest coverage declining to below 4x (2014:
9.2x)
- Changes in government healthcare policy impacting BIL's
ability to
appropriately price its products or otherwise impairing the
company's financial
or operating profile
-A downgrade of BF (see separate rating comment on BF for its
rating
sensitivities)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 207 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
