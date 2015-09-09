(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) and Hong Leong Bank Berhad
(HLBB). The
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Maybank and HLBB are
'A-' and 'BBB+'
respectively. The Negative Outlook on Maybank has been
maintained in light of
rising risks to the macroeconomic outlook and the possible
impact on Maybank's
credit profile. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDRs) and VIABIILITY RATINGS (VRs)
Maybank's IDRs and VR reflect its strong domestic franchise,
reasonable asset
quality and earnings track record, adequate earnings,
provisioning and capital
loss-absorption buffers, sound liquidity position and good
access to capital,
with strong government-linked shareholders on the register.
HLBB's IDRs and VR reflect its generally conservative risk
appetite, with a loan
portfolio that is largely secured and predominantly exposed to
domestic retail
borrowers. The ratings also incorporate the bank's reasonable
domestic franchise
and earnings, provisioning, capital and liquidity buffers.
Risks to the overall operating environment and banking-sector
asset quality have
increased due to potential knock-on effects from a slowing
Chinese economy,
materially lower oil and other commodity prices and financial
market volatility
driven partly by weakening investor confidence. The latter
development may not
have a material direct impact on banks' credit profiles in the
short term, but
could have greater implications for the domestic economy if
prolonged.
Therefore, we believe it is appropriate to maintain the Negative
Outlook on
Maybank's ratings in light of the more uncertain operating
environment. That
said, we believe the bank's sound risk management framework and
aforementioned
credit strengths should enable it to weather a deterioration in
operating
conditions, unless it were to be very significant or extended.
The Negative Outlook on Maybank's IDRs over the past two years
was driven by the
Negative Outlook on ratings on Malaysia (A-/Stable), combined
with risks
arising from the sustained increase in household leverage over
the past several
years. The Outlook on the sovereign ratings was revised to
Stable in June 2015,
which removes one source of pressure on Maybank's ratings. In
Fitch's view, the
regulator has also largely been successful at reining in the
riskier elements of
household borrowing, although household leverage remains
elevated.
HLBB's IDR of 'BBB+' remains on Stable Outlook as we believe the
bank's lower
risk appetite and improving capital buffers help to mitigate
potential
asset-quality risks.
Fitch expects HLBB's capital position to improve following a
proposed stock
rights issue of up to MYR3bn. This amount is equivalent to 2.6%
of risk-weighted
assets at end-June 2015. If the full amount is raised, the
bank's fully loaded
core equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio would rise to about 11.7% on a
pro-forma basis
from 9.1% at end-June 2015. The additional capital buffer should
help to support
the bank's credit profile amid more challenging operating
conditions ahead.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings on the senior notes of Maybank and HLBB are the same
as the banks'
respective IDRs. This is because the notes constitute direct,
unconditional and
unsecured obligations of the banks, and rank equally with all
their other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Maybank's legacy Basel II-compliant subordinated notes are rated
one notch below
the VR to reflect their subordinated status relative to claims
from senior
unsecured creditors, and the absence of any going-concern
loss-absorption
mechanism.
Maybank's Basel II-compliant hybrid securities are rated four
notches below the
VR, reflecting the deep subordination status of the securities
and the presence
of going-concern loss-absorption mechanisms, but also look-back
provisions in
the optional dividend deferral.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
Maybank's and HLBB's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that
extraordinary state
support is highly likely for both banks, if needed.
Maybank's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB' reflect its extremely high
systemic
importance in Malaysia due to its large domestic deposit base
(around 18% of
domestic deposits). Fitch believes the state's indirect
ownership in Maybank via
various state-owned funds also increases the sovereign's
propensity to provide
extraordinary support to the bank.
HLBB's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect its systemic
importance as the
fifth-largest local bank, accounting for around 8% of
system-wide deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VRs
An upgrade of the ratings on the two Malaysian banks is unlikely
in the near
term, in light of the more challenging operating conditions
domestically and
abroad.
Negative ratings action may occur for both banks if rising
macroeconomic risks
lead to a material deterioration in the banks' financial
profiles, such as if
asset quality were to worsen to an extent that jeopardises the
banks' capital
generation and loss absorption buffers, or if their funding and
liquidity
positions were to deteriorate significantly due to market
conditions.
The Outlook on Maybank could be revised to Stable if Fitch
perceives that risks
to the operating environment have stabilised and attendant risks
to the bank's
own credit profile have diminished. This could occur with
greater evidence that
the economy is able to adjust to lower commodity prices and
slowing China growth
without a severe deterioration in growth, employment conditions
and asset
quality.
Maybank's Foreign-Currency IDR is at the same level as the
sovereign, and the
sovereign's ratings and Outlook are likely to remain an upper
bound on the
ratings and Outlook on the bank.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary
support would
affect the SRs and SRFs of both banks. This could arise from a
change in the
sovereign ratings, although Fitch notes that the Outlook on the
sovereign
ratings was revised to Stable from Negative earlier in the year.
The SRs and SRFs are also sensitive to any change in the
government's propensity
to extend timely support. One development that could lead to an
adverse change
in this area, for instance, is global initiatives to reduce
implicit state
support available to banks, although Fitch views this to be of
lower risk for
Malaysian banks in the near term.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings on the banks' senior notes are sensitive to any
changes in their
respective IDRs.
The ratings on Maybank's Basel II subordinated notes and hybrid
securities are
sensitive to changes in the VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Malayan Banking Berhad
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR assigned at 'F2'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
- Senior notes affirmed at 'A-'
- Basel II-compliant subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Basel II-compliant hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BB+'
Hong Leong Bank Berhad
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
