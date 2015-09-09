(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT MEXIM's IDR, Support Rating Floor and senior debt rating are equalised with that of the Malaysian sovereign (A-/Stable). This and MEXIM's Support Rating of '1' reflect Fitch's expectations of an extremely high probability of state support being available to MEXIM, if necessary. This expectation stems from MEXIM's unique policy role to support and develop the export oriented sector, as well as the government's 100% ownership of the bank. State support has also been demonstrated in the past through capital injections and government funding assistance. MEXIM's modest size in proportion to the overall size of Malaysia's GDP and the domestic banking sector implies that the sovereign should have the ability to support the bank in times of need. The Stable Outlook on MEXIM's ratings corresponds to the Stable Outlook on the Malaysian sovereign's ratings. MEXIM's senior notes are rated at the same level as its Long-Term IDR. This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDR, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Malaysia's sovereign rating. They could also be downgraded due to a perceived weakening in the propensity of the sovereign to provide support, although such a scenario is unlikely in the near to medium term. The rating actions are as follows: MEXIM Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Ker Liang Oh Analyst +65 6796 7220 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=990522">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.