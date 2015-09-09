(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Export Import
Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A-', with a Stable Outlook. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
MEXIM's IDR, Support Rating Floor and senior debt rating are
equalised with that
of the Malaysian sovereign (A-/Stable). This and MEXIM's Support
Rating of '1'
reflect Fitch's expectations of an extremely high probability of
state support
being available to MEXIM, if necessary.
This expectation stems from MEXIM's unique policy role to
support and develop
the export oriented sector, as well as the government's 100%
ownership of the
bank. State support has also been demonstrated in the past
through capital
injections and government funding assistance. MEXIM's modest
size in proportion
to the overall size of Malaysia's GDP and the domestic banking
sector implies
that the sovereign should have the ability to support the bank
in times of need.
The Stable Outlook on MEXIM's ratings corresponds to the Stable
Outlook on the
Malaysian sovereign's ratings. MEXIM's senior notes are rated at
the same level
as its Long-Term IDR. This is because the notes constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank
equally with all
its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDR, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to
a change in
Malaysia's sovereign rating. They could also be downgraded due
to a perceived
weakening in the propensity of the sovereign to provide support,
although such a
scenario is unlikely in the near to medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
MEXIM
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990522">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.