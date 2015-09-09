(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TOKYO, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited's (MSI, Insurer Financial Strength (IFS): A/Stable) ratings will not be affected by the proposed acquisition of Amlin plc (Amlin, IDR: A-/Stable, main operating companies' IFS: A+/Stable). Fitch is of the view that the proposed GBP3.5bn (JPY635bn) cash acquisition will not materially affect the financial profile of MSI and its parent group, MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD Group), given the size of the acquisition relative to the capital adequacy of MSI and MS&AD Insurance Group. Fitch expects the transaction to be positive for MSI's credit profile in the medium term as it will enhance MS&AD Group's business portfolio, which is currently concentrated on direct underwriting, by diversifying into reinsurance products. The acquisition will increase MSI's presence in the Lloyd's market and diversify MS&AD Group's geographic coverage, which is focused on Asia. MS&AD Group's overseas business will increase to 25% of net premium written from 14%, while the reinsurance business will increase to 24% from 5% on a combined basis at end-March 2015. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016, subject to approvals from Amlin's shareholders, and financial regulators and competition law authorities in various countries. Currently, MSI's IFS rating is constrained by Japan's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (A/Stable), because of its large holdings of Japan government bonds and the limited net premiums contribution from overseas (less than 20% in net premiums). Contact: Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.