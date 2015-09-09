(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Mitsui Sumitomo
Insurance Company, Limited's (MSI, Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS): A/Stable)
ratings will not be affected by the proposed acquisition of
Amlin plc (Amlin,
IDR: A-/Stable, main operating companies' IFS: A+/Stable).
Fitch is of the view that the proposed GBP3.5bn (JPY635bn) cash
acquisition
will not materially affect the financial profile of MSI and its
parent group,
MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD Group), given the size of the
acquisition relative
to the capital adequacy of MSI and MS&AD Insurance Group.
Fitch expects the transaction to be positive for MSI's credit
profile in the
medium term as it will enhance MS&AD Group's business portfolio,
which is
currently concentrated on direct underwriting, by diversifying
into reinsurance
products. The acquisition will increase MSI's presence in the
Lloyd's market and
diversify MS&AD Group's geographic coverage, which is focused on
Asia. MS&AD
Group's overseas business will increase to 25% of net premium
written from 14%,
while the reinsurance business will increase to 24% from 5% on a
combined basis
at end-March 2015.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter
of 2016,
subject to approvals from Amlin's shareholders, and financial
regulators and
competition law authorities in various countries.
Currently, MSI's IFS rating is constrained by Japan's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (A/Stable), because of its large holdings of Japan
government bonds and
the limited net premiums contribution from overseas (less than
20% in net
premiums).
