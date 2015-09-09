(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) The slowdown in loan growth
at Saudi Arabian
banks reflects a deteriorating operating environment, says Fitch
Ratings. Total
sector loans were up an annualised 10% in 1H15, compared with
17% in 1H14. We
expect credit demand to hold steady at these lower levels to
end-2015, and
slightly lower growth in 2016. New lending has traditionally
been to government
and oil-related projects, and, more recently, to the retail
sector. The slowdown
reflects general pressure on Saudi Arabia's economy, which is
heavily dependent
on oil.
Credit volumes are important for Saudi banks, which rely heavily
on net interest
income to support revenue growth. Slacker loan growth will put
pressure on
overall profitability. But banks are likely to offset lower
lending
contributions with further efficiency improvements, and to a
smaller extent
stronger income from securities portfolios. The sovereign issued
its first
medium-term bonds since 2007 in June and is issuing monthly from
August to the
end of the year. Maturities will vary from three to seven years,
giving banks an
alternative to traditional and less remunerative short-term
treasury bills.
In addition, the domestic policy rate, currently 0.25%, is
likely to rise if the
US Fed raises its rates due to the riyal's peg to the dollar.
This will push up
rates on domestic commercial and consumer lending, allowing
banks to widen
margins because a large proportion of deposits are not
remunerated. But a Saudi
Arabian Monetary Agency working paper from May 2015 warns that a
1% rise in the
interbank SIBOR rate - not our base case - would result in
stagnant loan growth
during the quarter immediately after the rate shock. This would
be bad news for
the banks.
Positively, there are no real signs of asset-quality
deterioration. Impaired
loans were holding steady at 1% of total sector loans at
end-June. We expect
some deterioration, particularly in the contracting and
construction sector, and
also in retail portfolios over the next 18 months. We believe
banks will tighten
underwriting standards in response. Capital ratios are holding
up, particularly
in light of slower growth and strong internal capital
generation.
The Saudi banking sector is scored 'a' on our banking system
risk indicator,
denoting very high standalone strength. This is the highest
score among GCC
peers and below only Australia, Canada and Singapore. The banks'
ability to
maintain good results and strong balance-sheet indicators is key
to this high
rating, but could be tested in a more difficult environment.
