(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
affirmed Bangkok
Commercial Asset Management Company Limited's (BAM) National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(tha)', with a Negative Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BAM's National Ratings are supported by its status as a state
enterprise that is
100% owned by the Financial Institutions Development Fund
(FIDF), which is a
unit of the central bank. There is implicit regulatory
assistance (such as in
the classification of BAM's notes as banks' liquid assets) that
support its
funding abilities. BAM is the largest player in Thailand's
impaired asset
management sector, and thus plays a key role in the local
financial system. It
has had a sound operating performance with consistent
profitability.
The Negative Outlook is driven by the FIDF's ongoing studies on
divesting part
of its stake in BAM. Details on any divestment have not been
finalised and the
timeline remains unclear. Nevertheless these efforts likely
indicate that the
state may have reduced propensity to extend extraordinary
support to BAM over
the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A clear indication from the state of the importance of BAM in
its plans for the
financial sector, or a long-term commitment to maintain BAM's
status as a
wholly-owned state enterprise with attendant regulatory
benefits, would lead to
a revision of the Outlook to Stable and potentially a
re-assessment of the
National Long-Term Rating.
A significant reduction in the propensity of the state to
support BAM, such as
through a large reduction in its shareholding or reduced
regulatory advantages,
could lead to negative rating action. In particular, a reduction
of the
government's stake to below 50% could lead to a multiple-notch
downgrade of the
National Long-Term Rating, though the final rating would also
depend on the
ultimate financial profile and the continuation of state
linkages.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at
'AA-(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Managing Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
