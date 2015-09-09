(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Intesa
Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s (IntesaSP) forthcoming issue of perpetual USD
additional Tier
1 capital securities an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent on receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are CRD IV-compliant, perpetual, deeply subordinated,
fixed-rate
additional Tier 1 debt securities, issued under IntesaSP's
USD25bn medium term
note programme. The notes have fully discretionary interest
payments and are
subject to write-down on breach of a 5.125% consolidated or
unconsolidated
common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio.
The notes are rated five notches below IntesaSP's 'bbb+'
Viability Rating (VR) -
twice for loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors
and three times
for incremental non-performance risk relative to IntesaSP's VR.
The notching for
non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully
discretionary interest
payment, which Fitch considers the most easily activated form of
loss
absorption. Under the terms of the notes, the issuer will not
make an interest
payment (in full or in part) if it has insufficient
distributable items. The
5.125% trigger only refers to a write-down of the notes.
The rating considers IntesaSP's transitional Basel III CET1
ratio at 30 June
2015 of 13.4% as well as its projected capital trajectory. This
current ratio
provides IntesaSP with over EUR23bn of CET1 buffer from the
5.125% CET1 ratio
trigger. However, in Fitch's opinion, non-performance in the
form of non-payment
of interest would likely be triggered before this, possibly if
the bank breaches
its Pillar 2 CET1 capital requirement of 9% as established by
the European
Central Bank. The current CET1 ratio provides it with a buffer
of over EUR12bn
from this requirement. Fitch believes that IntesaSP's current
CET1 ratio
provides a sufficient buffer to limit the notching for
non-performance risk to
three notches.
The principal write-down can be reinstated and written up at
full discretion of
the issuer if a positive net income (unconsolidated or
consolidated) is
recorded. Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the
securities, reflecting the
agency's view that the 5.125% trigger is not so distant to the
point of
non-viability, which limits the instrument's "going concern"
characteristics. It
also reflects the notes' full coupon flexibility, their
permanent nature and the
subordination to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the securities is sensitive to a change in the VR.
The rating is
also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise
if Fitch changes
its assessment of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in
IntesaSP's VR. This could reflect a change in capital management
or flexibility
or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers and requirements,
for example.
Intesa Sanpaolo is rated:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook
Short Term IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milano
Secondary Analyst
Alessandro Musto
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 201
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 32 38 403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990547">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.