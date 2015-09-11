(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed French
Metropolis of
Rennes' (also known as Rennes Metropole, RM) Long-term foreign
and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is based on RM's continued solid and stable
performance, robust
socio-economic profile and skilled management. The ratings also
reflect Fitch's
expectations of a significant, but manageable, increase in debt
from 2015 due to
the construction of a new metro line. The Stable Outlook
reflects RM's capacity
to maintain its sound budgetary performance over the medium
term, which should
compensate for the expected debt increase.
According to Fitch's baseline scenario, RM should maintain an
operating margin
averaging 28% until 2018. This will be achieved through steady
growth of the tax
base and tax hikes in 2015, contributing to a 2% yoy increase in
operating
revenue in 2014-2018, despite large cuts in state transfers (of
3.5% a year).
Taking into account the financing by RM of a second metro line's
construction
until 2019, we expect capital expenditure to average EUR444m per
year over the
medium term, up from EUR165m in 2010-2014. The metropolis'
self-financing of
capital expenditure, after debt repayment, would weaken to 52%
through to 2018,
from 100% in 2010-2014. The overall cost of the new metro line's
construction is
estimated at EUR1.4bn over 2015-2022. The administration aims to
self-finance at
least 60% of this project (including co-funding received from
other tiers of
governments), while maintaining large current margins over the
medium term.
Fitch expects RM's debt to rise sharply, up to EUR840m at
end-2018, or 183% of
current revenue, from a low 22% at end-2014. This would be due
to the
significant capital expenditure programme, while operating
performance should
remain sound. Thus, the debt payback ratio (direct
debt-to-current balance)
could increase to eight years by 2018, from a strong 0.8 year in
2014. However,
Fitch points to RM's positive track record for the construction
of its first
metro line in 1997-2002, when it demonstrated tight control of
indebtedness and
subsequent de-leveraging. Considering the planned schedule of
the construction
works, the debt payback ratio should recover after 2019. Fitch
will pay close
attention to RM's capacity to limit the deterioration in debt
ratios over the
medium term.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows. RM has been
using its large
cash surplus to finance part of its capital expenditure
programme, causing cash
reserves to decline to EUR71m at end-2014 from EUR157m in 2013,
but which are
still sufficient to cover debt servicing by 6.5x. As the cash
surplus will be
depleted over the medium term, the administration has adapted
its liquidity
management with the signing of EUR70m of committed bank lines in
2015 and the
expected implementation of a CP programme by end-2015, totalling
EUR100m.
Net overall risk at end-2014 was high at an estimated 200% of
current revenue,
mainly due to a large guaranteed debt stock (EUR813m). However,
Fitch considers
the guaranteed debt as low-risk as it comprises almost entirely
long-term
regulated loans extended to state-monitored social housing
entities. Debt of
public sector entities is low.
RM benefits from a stable political framework and sound
governance, with strong,
and improving, integration with the inner city of Rennes
(AA/Stable/F1+). RM's
ability to implement its medium-term financial strategy is
underpinned by its
skilled administration and prudent financial management.
RM's economy remains dynamic and well diversified, and enjoys a
structurally
below-average unemployment rate (8.1% at end-1Q15, against 10%
for Metropolitan
France). Economic growth prospects are underpinned by a young,
highly qualified
population, low real-estate prices and strong public
infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of RM's budgetary performance and its
self-financing capacity,
leading to a worsening of debt ratios (e.g., debt payback of
about eight years
on a permanent basis), could lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely even if the sovereign rating (France,
AA/Stable/F1+) is
upgraded, unless RM strengthens its debt metrics well above
Fitch's
expectations.
