(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, September 21 (Fitch) The largest banks in Mexico (Group of 7 or G7) have been able to withstand the past and recent economic crises, according to a new Fitch Ratings dashboard report. The G7 have proven resilient due to their strong franchises, consistent profitability, controlled asset quality, solid liquidity, and sound capital ratios. The G7 is composed by Banamex, BBVA Bancomer, Banco Santander Mexico, Banorte, HSBC Mexico, Scotiabank Inverlat and Banco Inbursa. Fitch's new report also discusses key factors affecting the credit profiles of these banks. Despite the currently less dynamic economy in Mexico, G7's performance remains stable. G7 banks continue with consistent profits even in a low interest environment and have quickly adapted their underwriting standards to the operating environment in order to preserve comfortable asset quality. G7 banks are well capitalized and supported by solid internal capital generation and to a lesser extent to capital infusion from its parent companies. The banks' capital bases are mostly composed of core equity. In turn, these banks have a wide low-cost domestic and broadly diversified retail deposit base and ample access to capital markets and interbank funding that supports its sound liquidity and strong net interest margins. As expected, the G7 did not face pressures in the new liquidity legal requirements required by the Liquidity Cover Ratio under Basel III. The 'Largest Mexican Banks (G7) - 1H15 Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81 8399 9156 Fitch Mexico SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Monica Ibarra Director +52 81 8399 9150 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Largest Mexican Banks (G7) - 1H15 Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.