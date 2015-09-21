(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, September 21 (Fitch) The largest banks in Mexico
(Group of 7 or G7)
have been able to withstand the past and recent economic crises,
according to a
new Fitch Ratings dashboard report. The G7 have proven resilient
due to their
strong franchises, consistent profitability, controlled asset
quality, solid
liquidity, and sound capital ratios.
The G7 is composed by Banamex, BBVA Bancomer, Banco Santander
Mexico, Banorte,
HSBC Mexico, Scotiabank Inverlat and Banco Inbursa. Fitch's new
report also
discusses key factors affecting the credit profiles of these
banks.
Despite the currently less dynamic economy in Mexico, G7's
performance remains
stable. G7 banks continue with consistent profits even in a low
interest
environment and have quickly adapted their underwriting
standards to the
operating environment in order to preserve comfortable asset
quality.
G7 banks are well capitalized and supported by solid internal
capital generation
and to a lesser extent to capital infusion from its parent
companies. The banks'
capital bases are mostly composed of core equity. In turn, these
banks have a
wide low-cost domestic and broadly diversified retail deposit
base and ample
access to capital markets and interbank funding that supports
its sound
liquidity and strong net interest margins. As expected, the G7
did not face
pressures in the new liquidity legal requirements required by
the Liquidity
Cover Ratio under Basel III.
The 'Largest Mexican Banks (G7) - 1H15 Dashboard' is available
on Fitch's
website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel:
+1 212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Largest Mexican Banks (G7) - 1H15 Dashboard
here
