(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) The introduction of International
Financial
Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9 will mark a considerable change in
the way banks
account for credit losses. It will likely dent bank capital
significantly and
probably add volatility to earnings and regulatory capital
ratios, says Fitch
Ratings. However, it is too early to estimate the full impact
that IFRS 9
introduction will have on individual banks or for the industry
as a whole.
IFRS 9 requires banks to switch to recognising and providing for
expected credit
losses (ECL) on loans, rather than the current practice under
IAS 39 of
providing only when losses are incurred. It comes into effect in
January 2018
and, as well as introducing ECL provisions, will change the way
banks account
for a wide range of financial assets.
Disclosure about the process and assumptions made for ECL
calculations will be
paramount for investors' understanding of a bank's financial
position. A loan's
ECL will be calculated differently depending on a bank's risk
assessment of the
loan during its life and will vary among banks. Preparation for
applying the
standard requires the development of complex models and data
collection so that
the final loan numbers reported on banks' balance sheets under
IFRS 9 will be
subjective. Reporting of loans across banks will be more
inconsistent than is
currently the case.
There is a three-stage approach to ECL calculations under IFRS
9. The least
predictable is the second stage and we think this could result
in substantial
additional impairment charges and high volatility at some banks.
The second
stage will apply to loans that experience a 'significant
increase' in credit
risk and ECL is then calculated on a lifetime rather than a
12-month basis.
Banks are working through numerous scenarios to establish a
framework for
identifying when a 'significant increase' (as they define it)
has occurred. They
then need to derive lifetime losses prior to impairment,
including assumptions
for example on revolving loans or those with no fixed maturity,
such as
overdrafts and credit cards.
Banks are required to determine whether there has been a
'significant increase'
in credit risk on any loan that is not considered low risk when
collateral is
excluded. This could result in a surge in impairment charges on
long-term
secured lending, such as retail mortgage books because historic
data provided to
Fitch by many of the banks we rate shows that most mid- to
long-term loans that
experience repayment problems do not default in Year 1.
Volatility in
transferring between 12-month and lifetime losses will work both
ways because a
loan can also transfer back into stage one, which would trigger
a provision
reversal.
Loans in stage one (when a loan is first made or acquired,
remains low risk or
has not seen a significant increase in credit risk) will trigger
a capital hit
when IFRS 9 is first applied because the standard requires
12-month ECL to be
deducted for all loans. The third stage captures loans
considered to be
credit-impaired, which banks are already reserving so we would
not expect any
notable impact from the transition to IFRS 9 from these loans.
On an ongoing
basis, loan loss provisions are likely to be higher than in the
past because ECL
provisions will be a function of loan growth rather than
incurred impairment;
this will be especially true for banks experiencing rapid loan
growth.
It is unclear whether regulatory capital calculations or ratio
expectations will
be adjusted to allow for the more conservative loan reporting
under IFRS 9. The
12-month ECL concept is a familiar one for banks applying
internal risk-based
models to calculate risk-weighted assets for regulatory
reporting. However,
there are important differences, for example for regulatory
12-month ECL, the
12-month PD is multiplied by 12-month LGD but IFRS 9 requires
lifetime LGD.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
