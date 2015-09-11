(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Citibank N.A.-
Colombo Branch's (CitiSL) National Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(lka)'.The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
CitiSL's rating is the highest on the National Rating scale and
reflects the
credit profile and financial strength of Citibank, N.A.
(A+/Stable). Citibank,
N.A.'s rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local and
Foreign Currency
Issue Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-'/Stable, and as a result
CitiSL's rating on
the National Rating scale is mapped to 'AAA(lka)'.
The rating is linked with Citibank, N.A.'s IDR because of
CitiSL's legal status
as a branch of Citibank, N.A., which makes it a part of the same
legal entity.
Fitch believes that support from Citibank, N.A. would be
forthcoming if
required, subject to any regulatory constraints on remitting
money into Sri
Lanka.
CitiSL's strategic objectives are aligned with that of
Citigroup. The branch is
integrated into global operations through utilisation of common
systems, such as
group's core banking and anti-money laundering systems, and
through regular
reporting, including periodic internal audits.
CitiSL's loan book contracted by 3.3% in 1H15, in line with the
declines
recorded by other Fitch-rated foreign bank branches in Sri
Lanka. Loans
accounted for 24% of its total assets at end-1H15 (2014: 24%),
lower than the
ratio of its peers. CitiSL has consistently maintained sound
asset quality with
no non-performing loans since 2009.
The branch remains focused on its narrowly defined corporate
customer base,
reflecting CitiSL's focus on exposures that meet the group's
return parameters.
As a result, its loan book is significantly concentrated, with
the five largest
loans accounting for 50% of total lending at end-1H15.
Operations are largely funded through deposits (89% of total
funding at
end-1H15), although the branch has access to intergroup funding,
if needed.
CitiSL's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio increased to 54.9% at
end-1H15 and 45.7%
at end-2014 from 33% at end-2013 due to retention of profits and
a decline in
risk-weighted assets. The branch's FCC ratio is much higher than
its domestic
peers.
CitiSL was established in 1979 and operates as a single branch.
It accounted for
0.49% of the Sri Lankan banking sector's assets at end-2014. It
is the smallest
of the Fitch-rated foreign bank branches operating in Sri Lanka.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
A downgrade of CitiSL rating could result from Citibank, N.A.'s
rating falling
below Sri Lanka's IDR. Any changes to Fitch's expectation of
support from head
office could also have a negative impact on the rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala ,CFA
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 81757601
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.