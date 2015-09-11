(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Elli
Investments
Ltd.'s (Elli) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC'
from 'B-'. Elli
trades under the following names: Four Seasons Health Care, The
Huntercombe
Group and brighterkind. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
The downgrade reflects the continued deterioration in Elli's
operating
performance since 2014. This has mainly been driven by
increasing staffing costs
to address embargoes and associated agency usage and upward
pressure on wages in
a context of a shortage of nurses across the sector.
Elli continues to suffer from the funding constraints that
affect the fee rates
paid by local authorities, as the company is still highly
dependent on funding
from them (currently around 60% of its funding). The downgrade
also reflects the
company's excessive financial leverage and weak liquidity.
The rating action does not reflect any potential impact from the
announced
introduction of a national living wage from April 2016.
Britain's biggest care
home providers are currently in discussions with the government
and local
authorities to address the unsustainable funding gap that will
result from the
increase in the national minimum wage. The November 2015 British
government
spending review is expected to address this issue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Focus on High Acuity
Elli is the largest independent provider of elderly care in the
UK with around a
6% share of beds. This solid positioning provides the group with
certain
bargaining power with local authorities. Moreover the group's
focus on nursing
services rather than residential services is relatively
resistant to the trend
towards care at home and the associated tightening in
residential care
eligibility criteria imposed by local authorities.
Dependence on Local Authority Funding
The rating reflects Elli's high dependence on local authorities'
funding
(currently around 60%) although this is expected to decrease
with the new
business segmentation and the increasing proportion of private
payers. In light
of the funding constraints which affect the fee rates paid by
local authorities,
we expect the group's EBITDA margins to remain under pressure.
Increasing Payroll Costs
Intense regulatory inspections and a substantial number of
embargoes (albeit at
the end of August 2015 these were at their lowest level for over
two years)
coupled with Elli's high, albeit decreasing staff turnover and a
continued
shortage of nurses in the UK, have contributed to an increase in
agency spend
and upward pressure on wages which has affected the sector as a
whole. This led
to a substantial EBITDA erosion in 2014 and 1H15.
Excessive Leverage, Refinancing Risk
In our view, the group's capital structure is unsustainable due
to excessive
financial leverage (funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage was 8.8x at
the end of 2014) that will increase due to continued
deteriorating cash flow.
Fitch does not expect any operating improvement in 2015 and
2016. Refinancing
risk is significant in 2016 (one year before the final maturity
date of the
GBP40m term loan in December 2017) with FFO adjusted leverage
reaching 9.6x.
Weak Liquidity
Fitch expects that Elli will have to rely on additional
liquidity within the
next 15 to 18 months to avoid a liquidity shortfall. At the end
of June 2015,
the group's cash balance was GBP51.3m, down from GBP86.7m at the
end of December
2014. Elli currently has no other available or committed
liquidity buffers.
Recovery Prospects
In its recovery analysis, Fitch adopted the liquidation value
approach as the
resultant enterprise value is higher than the going concern
enterprise value,
primarily derived from the group's freehold and long-leasehold
properties. Fitch
believes that a 40% discount on the assets' current book value
is fair in a
distress case.
The recovery expectation for the senior secured loan and notes
is high at
100%/'RR1' while the recovery expectation on the senior notes is
weaker at
52%/'RR3'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Relatively flat EBITDAR margins of around 14.5% in 2015 and
2016 compared with
approximately 14.0% at the end of 2Q15, mainly due to a slow
improvement in
occupancy rates and payroll costs.
- Capital expenditure of around 7.5% of FY15 revenue and 5.5%
for FY16. On top
of the maintenance capex which is necessary for the reputation
and the occupancy
rate of the business (around GBP25m per year), the group's new
segmentation
requires refurbishment capex, mainly in its brighterkind homes
to attract a
higher proportion of self-funded residents.
-Continued negative free cash flow generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage at or below 6.5x on a sustained
basis.
- FFO fixed charge cover at 1.1x or above on a sustained basis.
- Improvement in liquidity providing visibility on the repayment
of the GBP40m
term loan maturing in December 2017.
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Absence of any committed additional liquidity within the next
six months in a
context of unchanged or deteriorating operating performance.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Elli Investments Limited
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'CCC+'/'RR3 /52%' from
'B+'/RR2'
Elli Finance (UK) plc
Super senior term loan: downgraded to 'B'/'RR1' /100%' from
'BB-'/'RR1'
Senior secured notes: downgraded to B'/'RR1' /100%' from
BB-'/'RR1'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Victoria Ghannage
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1190
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E145GN
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
For regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
12 Jun 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990680">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.