(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
existing ratings
assigned to MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) and its subsidiaries,
including the 'AA-'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings assigned to certain
domestic life
insurance companies and the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
assigned to MetLife.
The Rating Outlook for MetLife and its subsidiaries is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of MetLife's ratings reflects Fitch's view that
the company's
strong balance sheet fundamentals, excellent financial
flexibility, and very
strong market positions in several major insurance products
lines and markets in
the U.S. and select international markets, remain consistent
with rating
expectations. Fitch believes that the company's large scale,
very strong brand
name, and large and diverse distribution capabilities provide
significant
competitive advantages.
The ratings also consider MetLife's above average investment
risk; and continued
macroeconomic challenges associated with the ongoing low
interest rate
environment. Fitch views MetLife's designation by the Financial
Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC) as a non-bank systematically important
financial
institution (SIFI) to be credit neutral.
MetLife's strong balance sheet fundamentals reflect the
company's solid
risk-adjusted capitalization and favorable liquidity profile.
Fitch considers
the statutory capitalization of MetLife's U.S. and Japanese
insurance operations
strong and in line with rating expectations. The company's
domestic life
insurance subsidiaries (excluding American Life Insurance
Company and Delaware
American Life Insurance Company) reported combined statutory
total adjusted
capital of approximately $25 billion and risk-based capital of
397% at year-end
2014. Although the company does not provide intra-year RBC
estimates, the
company's domestic life insurance subsidiaries reported combined
statutory net
operating gain of approximately $2.1 billion in first half 2015
and a very
modest decline in total adjusted capital.
MetLife's Japanese insurance subsidiary represents the company's
largest
insurance business outside the U.S. The Japanese subsidiary
reported a statutory
solvency margin ratio significantly above 800% at year-end 2014,
which is above
both rating expectations and levels achieved by most Japanese
peers.
The company's financial leverage was approximately 26% at June
30, 2015, which
is within Fitch's expectations for the company's current
ratings. Financial
leverage has declined from a recent high of approximately 30% in
the third
quarter of 2010, shortly before its acquisition of ALICO, and is
essentially
consistent with year-end 2014 levels.
MetLife's GAAP interest coverage has improved significantly over
the past five
years due primarily to solid growth in operating earnings and
fairly stable
interest expense. Fitch expects MetLife's GAAP fixed charge
coverage ratio to be
approximately 8x for full year 2015 on moderate earnings growth.
Despite the ongoing low interest rate environment, MetLife has
experienced
significant improvement in operating earnings, bolstered in part
by growing
asset-based fees driven by attractive capital market
performance; relatively
stable interest margins, which have benefited from active
management of
crediting rates and interest rate hedges; as well as
international acquisition
activity, particularly its acquisition of ALICO in the fourth
quarter 2010.
Fitch expects GAAP ROE to remain in the area of 12% in 2015 as
continued growth
in fee income and solid earnings from International operations
are at least
partially offset by continued pressure from low interest rates.
MetLife's equity market exposure is primarily attributable to
its investment in
alternative investments and the large size of its variable
annuity business. The
company's variable annuity hedging program is robust and
performed well during
the financial crisis. However, the hedging of variable annuity
risk requires the
company to make policyholder behavior assumptions that may prove
inaccurate.
Deviations from pricing and hedging assumptions could have a
material negative
impact on MetLife's capital and earnings in a severe, albeit
unexpected,
scenario.
On Dec. 18, 2014, FSOC announced that it had reached a final
determination to
designate MetLife a non-bank SIFI, which could result in more
stringent
oversight by the Federal Reserve. On Jan. 13, 2015, MetLife
filed an action in
the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to overturn
the
designation. Although the specifics of the enhanced supervision
to which
non-bank SIFIs will be subject have not been finalized, it is
likely that they
will include higher capital requirements. Should MetLife's
efforts to overturn
the FSOC decision ultimately prove unsuccessful, Fitch would
view such a
development to be credit neutral.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio above 450%, financial leverage
below 25%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio above 9x.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 350%, financial leverage
above 30%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio below 5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
MetLife, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--6.75% senior notes due 2016 at 'A-';
--1.756% senior notes due 2017 at 'A-';
--1.903% senior Notes due 2017 'A-';
--6.817% senior notes due 2018 at 'A-';
--7.717% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--5.25% sterling senior notes due 2020 at 'A-';
--4.75% senior notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--3.048% senior notes due 2022 at 'A-';
--4.368% senior notes due 2023 'A-';
--5.375% senior notes due 2024 at 'A-';
--3.6% senior notes due 2024 at 'A-';
--3.0% senior notes due 2025 at 'A-';
--6.5% senior notes due 2032 at 'A-';
--6.375% senior notes due 2034 at 'A-';
--5.7% senior notes due 2035 at 'A-';
--5.875% senior notes due 2041 at 'A-';
--4.125% senior notes due 2042 at 'A-';
--4.875% senior notes due 2043 at 'A-';
--4.05% senior notes due 2045 at 'A-';
--6.4% junior subordinated debentures due December 2036 at
'BBB';
--10.75% junior subordinated debentures due August 2039 at
'BBB';
--4.721% senior notes due 2044 at 'A-';
--Floating-rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series A at
'BBB';
--5.25% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock,
series C at
'BBB';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
MetLife Funding, Inc.
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
MetLife Capital Trust IV
--7.875% trust securities at 'BBB'.
MetLife Capital Trust X
--9.25% trust securities at 'BBB'.
Metropolitan Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--Surplus notes at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
MetLife Insurance Company USA
General American Life Insurance Company
New England Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
--Medium-term note program at 'AA-'.
MetLife Short Term Funding LLC
--Commercial paper program at 'F1+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3148
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel:
+1 212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 14 Jul 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990727">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.