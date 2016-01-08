(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks play important
strategic roles in
supporting state policies, but these objectives may come in
conflict with banks'
profit goals, and this dilemma continues to weigh on their
Viability Ratings
(VRs), Fitch Ratings says in a new special report.
Authorities frequently use the banks to address systemic risks,
reinforcing the
banking system's importance to the economy. This importance
implies the
sovereign (A+/Stable) would have a very high propensity to
support the banks.
Fitch rates the three wholly state-owned policy banks at 'A+',
and the five
state commercial banks 'A'. Fitch believes the banks' main
source of support in
times of need will be the Chinese sovereign, rather than
non-sovereign
shareholders or local governments, whose abilities to provide
direct and timely
support to banks are uncertain.
Fitch believes China's practice of bailing out debt-saddled
enterprises through
banks would delay the nation's bid to develop a more
market-driven financial
system. This means China will remain a centrally controlled
economy despite
financial reforms and effort at rebalancing the economy that had
implied a
greater role for market forces.
