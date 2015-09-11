(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Andorra's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also published the Short-term foreign currency IDR of
'F2' and Country
Ceiling of 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Andorra's 'BBB' IDR reflects the following key rating drivers:
Andorra is a small, wealthy and politically stable country. Its
ratings are
underpinned by a strong public sector balance sheet and a
flexible labour
market, but are constrained by the economy's small size, weak
growth and high
concentration in the tourism and banking sectors.
Andorra has a moderate level of gross general government debt,
at 41% of GDP in
2014. Government debt grew from 15.7% of GDP in 2006 as a result
of a multi-year
recession. Debt/GDP is forecast by Fitch to peak in 2015 at
42.7%, before
falling in 2016 as a result of the government's commitment to
its consolidation
strategy since 2010. General government surpluses (2015F: 0.9%,
2014: 2%) are
driven by significant social security surpluses and a steady
stream of dividend
revenues from state-owned telecommunications and utilities
companies, while the
central government's deficit is expected to shrink gradually.
Government contingent liabilities are large due to an outsized
banking sector in
Andorra. Total banking sector assets were 6.9x GDP in 2014 (6x
GDP for domestic
banking sector assets), and are concentrated in four domestic
banks and one
foreign-owned bank that specialise mainly in private banking
operations. Andorra
lacks a lender of last resort, and there is no formal separation
between
domestic banking operations and other business activities of the
Andorran banks.
In the event of a systemic banking crisis, therefore, Fitch
expects significant
banking sector contingent liabilities could materialise on the
sovereign's
balance sheet. The economy could also be badly hit in such a
tail risk scenario.
In April 2015, the Andorran government passed legislation
accelerating the
implementation of the European Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
from 2017, which may lessen the impact of the bank contingent
liabilities on the
sovereign's balance sheet.
The authorities intervened swiftly and applied the resolution
law in the case of
the recent bank crisis involving Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA),
to prevent a
bank run on BPA following charges of money-laundering by the US
Financial Crime
Enforcement Agency (FinCEN). BPA is in the process of being
broken up into a
'bad bank' and a 'good bank' that would be sold to private
investors. An initial
EUR30m fund financed by banks has also been established to
provide additional
capital for banks under the resolution law.
The BPA crisis has had a limited adverse impact on the viability
of the other
three large domestic banks. Net outflows of assets under
management at these
banks have remained fairly resilient, falling only slightly
since the crisis.
Capitalisation and asset quality metrics are adequate among
these banks.
However, the lack of reliable access to a lender of last resort,
a weaker
regulatory framework than its eurozone peers, and individual
developments have
led to downward pressure on Fitch's ratings for these banks (see
"Fitch
Downgrades 3 Andorran Banks" dated 3 July 2015).
The twin pillars of the Andorran economy - tourism and banking -
faced severe
shocks in 2008-2013 following a housing crisis, the global
financial crisis, and
the eurozone sovereign debt crisis, resulting in six consecutive
years of
contraction. The economy is heavily reliant on its neighbours
Spain and France
for tourism and goods exports. In particular, Spain accounted
for 62% of goods
exports and 48% of tourists in 2014.
Real GDP recovered to a 2.3% growth in 2014, primarily driven by
growth in the
financial sector (contribution to growth of 1.9pp). Growth in
other sectors such
as hospitality, industry and ICTs also exhibit a robust recovery
path,
highlighting improving business confidence and household
consumption in Andorra.
Fitch forecasts growth to slow to 1% in 2015 due to challenges
in the banking
sector, but to recover to 1.8% in 2016 as growth in the
non-financial sector
rebounds.
The government's consolidation measures included the
implementation of a raft of
extensive reforms to the tax framework in 2010-2014 -
simplifying value-added
taxes, introducing a new corporate tax and a new personal income
tax. Public
expenditure measures included a hiring freeze in 2014-2015 and
changes to public
sector pensions. Public finances are further supported by the
government's
liquid assets portfolio totalling 45.3% of GDP, giving the
government a small
net creditor position.
Andorra's monetary agreement with the EU permitting it to use
the euro as its
official currency, and to issue a small amount of euro coins,
allows Andorra to
import the ECB's credibility for low and stable inflation.
Inflation is hence
closely linked to price developments in the eurozone, in
particular in Spain and
France, and we forecast it to be -0.6% in 2015. A high degree of
cross-border
mobility between Andorra, Spain and France results in a lower
unemployment rate
than its neighbours. Unemployment was just 6.1% of the labour
force at its peak
in 2012, and has since reduced to 4.5% in 2014. This is
reflected in a 9% fall
in the population between 2008 and 2014 as jobseekers moved to
the bigger cities
in Spain and France.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that may individually or collectively lead to a
negative rating
action are:
-Worsening creditworthiness of the three large Andorran banks,
increasing the
risk of contingent liabilities crystalising on the sovereign's
balance sheet or
a large adverse impact on the real economy.
-Failure to resolve BPA smoothly, resulting in the state having
to inject funds
in a recapitalisation.
-A sharp deterioration in the real economy, which would weigh on
the sovereign's
debt dynamics.
The main factors that may individually or collectively lead to a
positive rating
action are:
-Successful economic diversification away from tourism and
financial services,
which would provide the economy with more buffers against shocks
to these
industries.
-Increased foreign ownership of the Andorran banks, which would
reduce the risk
of financial sector contingent liabilities crystalising on the
sovereign balance
sheet.
-Improvement to data reporting in terms of frequency and
availability, showing a
stronger position than currently assumed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
There is no balance of payments (BoP) or international
investment position (IIP)
data available. Where possible, Fitch has made conservative
estimates and
proxies for Andorra's external position using the consolidated
balance sheets of
the Fitch-rated Andorran banks.
Fitch assumes that the US authorities will not bring further
money-laundering
charges against the other Andorran banks.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Andorra - Rating Action Report
here
