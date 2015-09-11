(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Turkey's banks are still vulnerable
to shifts in
global investor sentiment as they continue to raise foreign
currency (FC) debt
and remain the country's main external borrowers, continuing a
trend since 2010,
says Fitch Ratings. Turkey is one of the emerging markets most
exposed to a rise
in US interest rates. But our base case is that the country will
avoid a sudden
and prolonged loss of market access, or a rapid reversal of
capital flows.
Turkish banks' external debt rose by USD5bn to USD178bn in 1H15,
according to
the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, a significantly
slower rate of
increase than in previous years, mainly due to exchange rate
effects as the
dollar appreciated against the euro and the lira. Corporate debt
was flat at
USD134bn in 1H15 and sovereign foreign liabilities fell by
USD17bn to USD107bn
(mainly due to revaluation).
Positively for banks' risk profiles, the gradual lengthening of
debt maturities
continued in 1H15, following a trend that began in 2H13. FC
borrowings with
initial maturities of less than 12 months fell marginally in
1Q15 and 2Q15, the
first absolute quarterly reductions since 1Q09. Banks'
short-term debt fell to
51% of the total from a peak of 61% at end-1H13. In our view,
this reflects
successive increases in reserve requirements on short-term FC
debt and banks'
revised assessments of the risks of short-term borrowing.
The proportion of FC short-term debt remains high, but we expect
banks' FC
liquidity positions to remain reasonable over the next 12
months. We estimate
the sector's FC debt-service requirements over 12 months, in
case of a complete
market shutdown (net of expected roll-overs of more stable
funding sources), at
around USD80bn. Turkish banks' available FC liquidity (funds
placed under the
central bank's reserve option mechanism, balances in foreign
correspondent
accounts and maturing short-term currency swaps) broadly matches
this amount.
The central bank's monetary policy "roadmap" published on 18
August demonstrates
its commitment to ensuring banks have access to sufficient FC
liquidity to meet
their short-term external debt payments. The roadmap indicates
that banks' FC
borrowing limits will be raised. But Turkey's FC reserves are
limited, which may
restrict the extent to which it can provide FC liquidity to its
banks.
