(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer
review of large
Peruvian banks that covers the top five names in the country,
comprising
approximately 89% of Peru's banking system's assets. Their
business volumes --
largely concentrated in Peru -- ranked between USD39 billion and
USD3.1 billion
at second quarter 2015 (2Q15).
Peru's top five banks - Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP), BBVA
Continental (BC),
Scotiabank Peru (SBP), Banco Internacional del Peru (IBK) and
Banco
Interamericano de Finanzas (BIF) - have continued their healthy
growth albeit a
slower pace than in prior years. Peruvian banks maintained their
performance,
sound asset quality, adequate capital and generally stable
funding. While some
differences persist, these banks boast strong credit metrics
that compare very
well to those of their regional and global peers. In addition,
the top four
enjoy strong competitive positions in an open yet concentrated
market.
Following slower economic growth, banks have adjusted their risk
appetite and
focused on secured retail products and lower risk segments. As
expected, some
performance metrics have declined but large Peruvian banks
maintain a healthy
profitability. Asset quality should continue to decline but
remain moderate and
adequately covered by reserves.
For Peruvian banks, the main challenge has been on the funding
side, where they
generally enjoy adequate liquidity but, when broken down by
currency, liquidity
is abundant in USD and scarce in local currency. A sustained
drive to reduce USD
lending and currency swap/repo facilities from the central bank
have contributed
to reduce loan dollarization. Deposit dollarization has yet to
return to its
declining trend and should do so in 2016-2017, once depreciation
expectations
recede. In the meantime, local currency liquidity injections
from the central
banks should suffice to sustain growth.
During the last peer review, Fitch affirmed all Peruvian banks'
ratings with a
Stable Outlook.
Contact:
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Peer Review: Large Peruvian Banks (Facing Headwinds)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.