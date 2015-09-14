(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TOKYO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Nippon Life Insurance Company's (Nippon Life, Insurer Financial Strength (IFS): A/Stable) ratings will not be affected by the planned acquisition of Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited (Mitsui Life, IFS: BBB+/Stable). Nippon Life has not said how much the acquisition will cost, but the media have put it at about JPY300bn. Based on that amount, Fitch is of the view that the deal will not materially affect the financial profile of Nippon Life given the size of the acquisition relative to the company's capital adequacy. The transaction will further enhance Nippon Life's presence in the Japanese private life insurance market, especially the bancassurance business. Nippon Life's market share by in-force policy amount will increase to 20.8% if Mitsui Life is included, from 18.3% as of end-March 2015. Mitsui Life will operate as a subsidiary of Nippon Life, while maintaining its brand name and existing distribution channel, which has strong ties with Mitsui Group. Nippon Life is in discussions with certain Mitsui Group members such as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (IDR: A-/Stable) regarding their reacquisition of approximately 15% in aggregate of Mitsui Life's shares after the transaction. Nippon Life reported core profit of JPY679bn, with total assets of JPY62.2trn, while Mitsui Life reported core profit of JPY59bn, with total assets of JPY7.4trn in the financial year ending March 2015. Contact: Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.