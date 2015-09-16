(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the State of
South Australia
(SA) at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, Fitch
has affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of SA based upon the expectation
that a positive
current balance was achieved in the financial year to 30 June
2015 (FY15). From
SA's estimated results we calculate a positive current balance
of AUD385m.
Moreover, SA is budgeting operating revenue growth to exceed
expenditure growth
over FY16 to FY19, and this would further strengthen operating
and current
margins.
In assessing how realistic SA's budgeted revenue growth will be,
a key
consideration for us was that revenue growth will mainly arise
from a higher
relative share of the national GST pool. This follows the 2015
review by the
independent statutory body - the Commonwealth Grants Commission.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Australia's strong institutional framework,
SA's improving
budgetary performance, relatively weak economic performance and
sector
concentrations, lower capex spend and moderating direct debt
levels. The ratings
also take into consideration the state's broader financial
liabilities including
exposures through its guarantee of liabilities of the South
Australian
Government Financing Authority (SAFA), and unfunded defined
pension liabilities.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectations that SA will
continue to
strengthen its budgetary performance and debt metrics despite
our expectation
that local economic conditions could be softer than the state's
forecast.
Australia's institutional framework supports SA's ratings. Grant
income accounts
for a large portion (around 52%) of SA's operating revenue, and
helps offset
high operating expenditure in service areas, such as education
and health.
Moreover, adjustments in the distribution of goods and services
tax based upon
the performance of a state or territory, help mitigate any
potential relative
financial underperformance. In addition, the Australian
sovereign (AAA/Stable)
has mechanisms to limit the financial impact on a state from
natural
catastrophes.
SA produced a positive operating margin - albeit small - of
0.56% in FY14 (Fitch
estimates 1.76% in FY15), and we believe this will continue to
strengthen
through FY19, as a result of good expense control and revenue
growth. There are
downside risks to the local economic climate, although we are
still forecasting
the operating margin to increase to a solid 9.56% by FYE17.
SA is expecting growth in its gross state product (GSP) of 1.75%
in FY15 (FY14:
1.3%), followed by 2% in both FY16 and FY17. Considering falling
market
estimates for national GDP growth, and that the impact from the
closure of the
motor industry may be towards the severe end of estimates, as
well as the
state's low population growth and high unemployment rate (7.9%
at end-August
2015), these forecasts may prove optimistic. Weaker than
projected economic
activity, would likely result in lower than expected revenue
growth.
Despite passenger motor vehicles only contributing 3.9% to total
exports in
FY15, the industry is a significant employer, with market
estimates on job
losses from the industry closure ranging from 5,000 to 24,000. A
key determinant
of where the ultimate figures fall will depend on whether
companies within the
automotive supply chain are able to pick up alternative
business.
The commonwealth government's recent announcement that AUD40bn
worth of frigates
and patrol vessels for the Australian Navy will be built in
South Australia will
support employment over the long term. However, variable
sequencing of project
work results in a volatile demand for workers, and as the
contracts are not
scheduled to begin until 2018, work volume and employment in
this sector will
fall in the interim.
Fitch estimates South Australia's large capex will reduce to an
average AUD1.9bn
over FY15 to FY19. This is down from the average annual capex
spend of AUD2.1bn
over FY08 to FY14, and includes the recognition of the finance
lease liability
for the new Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) of AUD2.8bn.
Therefore, the average
capex over FY15 to FY19 is around AUD1.3bn per annum excluding
the RAH and is
more financially sustainable over the long term when combined
with improved
forecast operating margins.
SA's ratio of direct debt to current revenue was 52% at FYE14
(FYE15 estimate:
30%) and below peers. Using our broadest measure of financial
liabilities, net
overall risk to current revenue was 165% at FYE14, and is not
expected to have
reduced by FYE15. This measure incorporates the state's unfunded
defined pension
liabilities (FYE14: AUD10.9bn) and the guaranteed financial
liabilities (FYE14:
AUD7.1bn) of SAFA. This broader ratio is at a similar level to
peers although
SA's operating and coverage ratios are weaker.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action could occur if the state unexpectedly
departs from its
budgeted constraint and fiscal strategy, and SA's forecast
positive current
balances turn out to be negative. The negative impact would be
compounded should
the local economic performance be much weaker than expected.
Positive rating action is unlikely over the medium term.
